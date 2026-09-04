Passenger reportedly duct-taped to seat on American Airlines flight leaving DFW

A disruptive traveler caused an American Airlines flight traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark to make an emergency diversion Thursday night, the airline confirmed to KERA News.

Footage captured in a TMZ video depicts flight crew members and passengers subduing the individual with duct tape. Another post shows a photo of the passenger bound around his wrists, torso, and head with several layers of tape.

In a statement American Airlines said law enforcement removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Newark.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we do not tolerate violence," American Airlines said in a statement. "We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

According to TMZ , an intoxicated passenger yelled at another traveler, directed racial slurs and homophobic remarks at a flight attendant, and became violent. The crew restrained him, forcing the flight to divert so law enforcement could remove him before it proceeded to Newark.

Airlines have reported more than 1,100 disruptive passenger incidents to the FAA in 2026.

The FAA investigates these disturbances and can seek enforcement against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with crew members.

Unruly passengers face potential criminal charges and civil penalties up to $40,000 per violation, with single incidents leading to multiple infractions.

This incident remains under investigation.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.