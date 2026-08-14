DFW Airport says Islamic foot-washing station proposal contains mistakes, isn’t approved yet

Media outlets began reporting Thursday that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport may install Islamic feet washing stations at its international terminal.

The news was rapidly spread on social media, with many conservative accounts criticizing the airport.

But a spokesperson for the airport told KERA Friday the project hasn’t been approved yet, details about it in a state filing are inaccurate and the airport has already had a foot washing station since 2019.

Here’s what happened.

A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on July 31 stated Ghafari Associates would install two ablution stations — which are typically used by Muslims to clean their feet before prayer — at two restrooms in Terminal D for $300,000, and it would all be privately funded.

That prompted Republican Texas Sen. Tan Parker to Flower Mound, who chairs the state’s Senate Committee on Transportation and whose district includes a part of the airport, to send a letter to the airport’s board of directors Thursday questioning the process of how the stations were approved.

“I sent the Board six questions today,” Parker wrote on social media. “They're simple ones: Where's the written policy? Who approved this? Who wrote the check? Would you do the same for the next group that asks? What does it cost us to maintain? And why did nobody tell anybody?”

Backlash against the proposed ablution stations reflects the growing friction between conservative Texans and the growing North Texas Muslim community. The friction has caused protests over proposed mosques in North Texas.

But an airport spokesperson told KERA the project is an internal proposal and is going through regulatory steps while being reviewed. The cost estimate of $300,000 is also the highest estimate — the project would likely cost closer to $120,000.

The spokesperson said Ghafari Associates accidentally listed the project as being privately funded. Instead, it would be funded by the airport itself.

"While we are a public facility, it would not be taxpayer dollars," the spokesperson said.

The airport generates its own funds through concessions, parking and airline landing fees.

DFW's interfaith chapel in Terminal D has already had an ablution station since 2019. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston also has an ablution room at its international terminal.

"We've had seven years of one of these stations with no issues or concerns that we're aware of," the spokesperson said.

KERA has reached out to Parker about the airport’s comments. This story will be updated with any response.

Parker in his letter demanded a response by Aug. 27, adding the transportation committee is planning its work schedule.

“I will be weighing whether governance and transparency practices at Texas’ joint municipal airports warrant a hearing this interim,” Parker wrote. “The completeness of the Board’s response will inform that judgment.”

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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