McKinney approves Islamic Association campus expansion following hours of public comment

After hours of emotional public testimony, the McKinney City Council unanimously approved a site plan Tuesday for the McKinney Islamic Association to expand its campus along Virginia Parkway.

The proposal includes three buildings, a 15,000-square-foot sanctuary, a classroom building and a gymnasium/multiuse facility near the association's current mosque. The project replaces a previous proposal that was withdrawn in 2024 after public opposition.

Dozens of residents spoke before the council, with supporters emphasizing religious freedom and the mosque's decades-long presence in McKinney, while opponents raised concerns about traffic, neighborhood compatibility and the size of the development.

Many residents repeated what several state officials have said regarding Islam and Sharia Law.

Some cited a law that passed in the previous state legislature banning Sharia Law in the state of Texas along with investigations from the Attorney General’s office which accuse several Muslim organizations including Center on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR ) .

This despite supporters and city staff saying the vote was limited to a site plan review and not religious issues.

"My issue with this mosque is not in it being a place of worship,” said Kate Halsey. “It is that it may become a base where young men and women will be taught and trained to overthrow this great nation.”

McKinney Islamic Association President Yasser Wardani said the organization redesigned the project after its previous proposal was withdrawn.

"We listened carefully to the city council and the concerns of the community and completely redesigned the project,” said Wardani. “We are committed to being good neighbors.”

Former Air Force veteran Evan Hunt urged council members not to judge the project based on religious fears.

"Freedom of religion is one of the most fundamental constitutional rights,” said Hunt. “If we begin making exceptions to one constitutional freedom, what's to stop tomorrow from infringing on your freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, or due process? The Constitution protects us all.”

Opponents said the project could worsen congestion around nearby schools and neighborhoods.

Resident George Moore, who lives near the proposed site, said his concerns centered on traffic rather than religion.

"This to me is a property value and inconvenience issue," said Moore. “This is a matter of zoning and construction and so forth. I believe my neighborhood is going to be significantly impacted by the mosque.”

Resident Connie Gibson told council members the development could strain an already congested area.

"The issues were parking and traffic,” said Gibson. "From what I have seen, those issues have not been addressed.”

City staff told council members the proposal was a site plan review rather than a rezoning request and said it complied with city development standards. The council ultimately voted unanimously to approve the proposal.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org .

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