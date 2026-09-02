The Dallas Wings are on a 2-week hiatus. Here's why

With four regular-season games left and the postseason on the horizon, the Dallas Wings’ season is on hold.

That's because the entirety of the WNBA is taking a break so select players can compete on a global stage — including a few Wings.

Paige Bueckers and Wings head coach Jose Fernandez will represent Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin. Her Wings teammates Alanna Smith, Li Yueru and Costanza Verona will play for Australia, China and Italy, respectively. Fernandez is serving as a scout coach for team USA.

Bueckers will join stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in hopes of securing the program's 12th gold medal and fifth straight championship at the tournament.

"To be able to represent our country and play for something so much bigger than yourself . It's truly an honor at the highest level," Bueckers said. “You never want to feel entitled and think that it’s all going to be handed against you. You have to earn it.”

Team USA will compete against China, Italy, and the Czech Republic during pool play.

The break comes right as the Wings prepare for their first playoff run in three years — and amid a season of ups and downs.

After losing Azzi Fudd for the season to a knee injury and suffering through a 3-7 run with three consecutive defeats, the Wings regained momentum with a 91-85 victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Dallas put together a strong defense, holding Clark to just 10 points.

Azzi Fudd will also be busy during the next few weeks. The Wings player hasn’t posted any updates on her recent arthroscopic surgery but she has been talking about her upcoming basketball camp in Washington, D.C. on her Instagram Stories . The camp is scheduled for Sept. 6. Her 2025 camp drew over 200 participants. Fudd will also bring the camp to the Dallas area on Sept. 12-13.

With Paige, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jessica Shepard already anchoring the starting unit, Fudd's replacement Awak Kuier set both a WNBA season high and a Wings franchise record with seven blocks in that game.

Last week they beat the Portland Fire and officially gained their spot in the playoffs one game away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2023. The Wings blocked out the Connecticut Sun in their last game before the break, putting them on a four-game winning streak.

In the final press conference before the break Fernandez said the players not involved in the tournament will still be working to be game ready.

“There's a certain number of mandatory days that you have to give off during the break,” Fernandez said. “Some will stay. They all have their individual player development programs, what to do while they're away from us, because we still have a lot to play for and they gotta be ready while I'm away.”

When they return from FIBA Fernandez said he aims to win out the rest of the regular season.

The league break will last till Sept. 16. The Wings return to the court the next night in Dallas to face off against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“You’re representing your country, there's no time to be tired,” Bueckers said. “You wanna win and do it the right way… But honestly the main focus is to try to win.”

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.