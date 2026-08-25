Dallas Wings look to clinch playoff spot for first time since 2023

After an inconsistent season, the Dallas Wings are now one game away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

The Wings face off against the Portland Fire Tuesday night coming off back-to-back victories that have put them within one win of a playoff berth.

After losing Azzi Fudd for the season to a knee injury and suffering through a 3-7 run with three consecutive defeats, the Wings regained momentum with a 91-85 victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Thursday. Dallas put together a strong defense, holding Clark to just 10 points.

With Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jessica Shepard already anchoring the starting unit, Fudd's replacement Awak Kuier set both a WNBA season high and a Wings franchise record with seven blocks.

The Wings won again Sunday against the Seattle Storm, 92-70, bringing their record to 22-16.

The Fire are also looking to snap out of a difficult stretch, entering the game 15-22. Their last five outings feature several close losses, including a 105-100 defeat to the Washington Mystics and an 82-79 loss to the Toronto Tempo.

Tipoff between the Dallas Wings and Portland Fire is at 7 p.m.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.