Dallas Wings release mock-up of future practice facility

The Dallas Wings are sharing a new look at their practice facility, currently under construction.

The Wings posted a mock-up for their future $81 million practice facility on X Wednesday. Some highlights from the video include a community lobby, practice courts, gym, a content studio, and a salon.

Dallas is our house ⭐



A new era of Dallas Wings basketball is on the way. The Dallas Wings Training Facility. Coming April 2027. pic.twitter.com/TAH8CbsQr6 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 1, 2026

Construction is already underway in Far West Oak Cliff at Joey Georgusis Park. This facility is just the first step in a 15-year, $19 million 2024 agreement between the City of Dallas and the Wing.

The city approved Joey Georgusis Park as the project’s new site in June 2025. When the city wasn't able to meet deadlines, the Wings took over development. The Wings are planning to move into the practice space next April, in time for their 2027 season.

The Wings were initially scheduled to transition to a refurbished Memorial Auditorium for their 2026 season under the terms of the first proposal. Those plans were delayed due to construction on the World Cup broadcast center. The team is now anticipating a 2028 relocation date.

When contacted, the city was unable to provide a timeline.

“We remain focused on the delivery of our commitments to the Dallas Wings, including their new practice facility and home court in Dallas," City Manager Kimberly Tolbert wrote in a statement. "We value our partnership with the organization and want to ensure ongoing collaboration throughout the project. We meet weekly with team officials, and those engagements will continue as we work together to bring this exciting vision to life for Dallas.”

While the Wings wait, the search for a temporary home stadium continues. The team is currently playing at UT-Arlington. Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb told NBC5 the team is still looking into playing at American Airlines Center next season, but doesn’t see it as a long-term solution.

The Wings hosted two games there last season and have three more matchups scheduled this year.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.