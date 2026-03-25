$51M grant approved for Dallas Wings practice facility in Far West Oak Cliff

The Dallas Wings practice facility in Far West Oak Cliff is moving forward after City Council approved a $51 million economic development grant agreement on Wednesday.

The facility will be located at 1200 N. Cockrell Hill Road, previously the site of the Joey Georgusis Park. The roughly 200-acre park site was land donated to the city by Dallas resident Joe Georgusis in honor of his son, Joey, who died in 2005.

When the facility was approved for the site last year, Georgusis said its use as a sports facility aligned with his son's love of sports and recreational space.

The city of Dallas' total contribution to the project will be $57,240,000. That number includes a $3.24 million developer fee along with the $2.75 million already spent by the city.

Total project costs are estimated to be $81 million with the Wings paying the rest and anything over the budget.

Council Member Chad West made the motion to approve the agreement. West is the chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention.

West said that the vote solidified the city's long-term commitment to professional women's sports.

Council members Cara Mendelsohn and Paul Ridley were the only two votes against the project. They raised concerns about the construction costs.

City Council approved a 15-year agreement in 2024 with the Wings to play at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center's Dallas Memorial Arena.

Greg Bibb, CEO and Managing Partner of the Dallas Wings, said in a statement that the team is committed to playing a key role in the "redevelopment and revitalization" of downtown when renovations of the convention center auditorium are complete in 2028.

“We believe strongly the practice facility will provide our world class athletes with what they need and deserve to compete at the highest level while delivering real benefit to the citizens of Dallas, especially the residents of Far West Oak Cliff,” Bibb said.

The facility will also be available to the nearby neighborhood communities, including Dallas ISD, for training, recreation, and competition.

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