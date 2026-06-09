Transit officials ready for World Cup train traffic at CentrePort

Moving thousands of people from CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to Arlington for FIFA World Cup games is a challenge that transportation officials say they are ready for.

Essentially, they said, the experience for riders will be like waiting in line for a ride at Six Flags Over Texas, with the wait dependent upon how many people are wanting to get on board.

The regional mobility plan to transport 10,000 to 12,000 people on game days using Trinity Railway Express trains and up to 125 charter buses was on display Monday as officials did a walk-through of the station to demonstrate how the system will work. Officials estimate that 70% of passengers will come from Dallas and 30% from Fort Worth.

Riders should use the GoPass app for tickets and train schedules. Additional trains and charter buses will be available if needed, officials said.

Signage in multiple languages has been posted, and scores of multilingual volunteers will be on hand at the station south of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to direct visitors as they converge at CentrePort from Fort Worth and Dallas.

Trinity Railway Express trains — a joint operation with Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Fort Worth’s Trinity Metro — will each have four railcars that can hold between 1,000 to 1,200 people, officials said. Operations will start five hours before kickoff and continue for three hours after each game. The trains will run on a 30-minute schedule during games and operate for the next four Sundays although the service is usually closed on that day. Shuttles for those who are disabled will be available for direct access to the stadium.

Monica Paul, president of the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee, said she hopes the process is seamless.

“We know we’ll learn a lot, I think, on the first match and then be prepared to make some modifications as needed,” Paul said. “But really, hopefully people will have a fantastic experience getting out to AT&T Stadium.”

Karla Windsor, senior program manager for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, said TRE passengers arriving at CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Sunday will be greeted by volunteers who will direct them to massive shade structures with corral gates set up in the parking lot. Portable restrooms and food trucks are also available for those waiting for a charter bus to Arlington.

Though remote work is encouraged for regular TRE passengers in the area, seats will be reserved for passengers who rely on the train for commuting.

“If they don’t have a car, then transit is still the way to go and we’re gonna have seats available for people who take the train to work every day,” Windsor said.

Officials recommend that World Cup ticket holders plan to leave for the Arlington stadium hours before kickoff.

“Plan to come early,” Windsor said. “Just make sure you’re starting at Victory Station in Dallas (or) Fort Worth Central Station in Fort Worth and get off at CentrePort. This is your stop. This is the only one that will have the charter buses (to Arlington).”

When people arrive at CentrePort, they will be directed by transit staff to a massive shade structure installed in the parking lot to get on charter buses.

“Everyone will come under these large shade tents that have been installed,” Windsor said. “Then, they’ll be sent down these corrals. We’ve got fans, we’ve got misters that will have water all along the route to cool people down, depending on how the heat’s doing that day.”

A Fort Worth fire substation near CentrePort will be prepared in case of emergencies, Windsor said.

Once the buses reach the Arlington Entertainment District, they will drop passengers off in the Lot H parking lot, which is about a short walk from the stadium, she said.

For return trips, passengers at CentrePort will be separated by city destination to board them onto a train going to either Fort Worth or Dallas.

“After the games, there will be additional trains to get the volume moving out quicker,” Windsor said.

Portable toilets are placed in the parking lot of CentrePort Station for World Cup visitors. (Eric E. Garcia | Fort Worth Report) About 100 volunteers did a successful walk-through of the plan last week, Windsor said.

“It was a really good test of the system,” she said.

About 30,000 more riders are expected to use DART on game days, said Trenise Winters, that agency’s executive vice president and chief operations officer.

“We are prepared to put out extra service,” she said, referring to using DART buses.

Reed Lanham, chief operating officer of Trinity Metro, said his agency expects to see about 12,000 riders on game days — about 4,000 more than daily ridership. The agency plans to supplement service with charter buses and is introducing a new shuttle service to Fort Worth and Arlington shopping areas on days with no games scheduled.

“We’ll be able to comfortably handle that many or we’ll always be able to pivot,” he said.

Michael Morris, transportation director for the council of governments, said some freight rail traffic will be delayed to accommodate TRE trains on game days. Officials are working with Union Pacific and other railroads to delay shipments of hazardous materials.

“We’ll be monitoring our north-south traffic flow in real time and we’ll be talking directly to the (Union Pacific) police, and we’ll potentially hold a (freight) train at critical times,” Morris said.

Vehicle traffic is expected to increase significantly around Arlington, but the games are aided by an abundance of parking near the stadium, Morris said.

“If you come to the stadium, get your parking pass,” Morris said. “Your parking pass gives you instructions on how to minimize your travel time to and from.”

Morris said the mobility plan resulted from a prior plan used for SuperBowl XLV played in Arlington on Feb. 6, 2011.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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