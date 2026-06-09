Watch: How street soccer raises the profile of the World Cup

We’ve talked about the professional side of soccer, but the sport is much more than elite athletes running around on the pitch in front of millions of fans. There’s also a strong and thriving street soccer culture that contributes to its immense popularity all over the globe. Hugo Gonzalez is the founder and co-owner of Dallas Street Soccer, and he sat down with Ron and Miranda to talk about how street soccer makes the sport more accessible and also how street soccer can bring people together across culture and language barriers.

Watch the video or listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple.