Addison residents to decide in May whether to leave DART

The Addison City Council voted 5-2 to schedule a May election for a potential withdrawal from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system, following a failed vote in December.

Council members supporting the move, like Dan Liscio, cited the long-standing financial burden on taxpayers. Opponents in December had sought more public input and negotiations. Council member Howard Freed expressed concern over DART's financial accountability.

Addison joins Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch, Highland Park and University Park in scheduling an exit election. If voters approve the withdrawal, DART services in Addison would end the next day, though the city would still pay sales tax to cover existing DART debt.

The city is considering alternative microtransit services, a concept some residents called "unreliable" and "short-sighted." Other residents expressed concern over losing access to the $2 billion Silver Line DART railway. Some urged scheduling the vote for November, arguing it would allow more time for information and higher turnout. A third group favored the vote and alternative options, citing DART's high costs and poor user experience.

In 2023, Addison, with about 17,000 residents, contributed $16.7 million to DART and received $9.5 million in services, per an EY study. Council member Chris DeFrancisco, who voted against the May election, noted positive signs of reform, including Dallas considering conceding power and DART pausing new debt, arguing Addison has the "most to lose" by leaving.

Cities have until late February to cancel the vote.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

