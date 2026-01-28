© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Addison residents to decide in May whether to leave DART

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published January 28, 2026 at 8:16 AM CST
A yellow light rail train passes through downtown Plano station.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA News
If Addison voters decide to leave DART, all rail service would end in the city immediately after the election.

The Addison City Council voted 5-2 to schedule a May election for a potential withdrawal from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system, following a failed vote in December.

Council members supporting the move, like Dan Liscio, cited the long-standing financial burden on taxpayers. Opponents in December had sought more public input and negotiations. Council member Howard Freed expressed concern over DART's financial accountability.

Addison joins Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch, Highland Park and University Park in scheduling an exit election. If voters approve the withdrawal, DART services in Addison would end the next day, though the city would still pay sales tax to cover existing DART debt.

The city is considering alternative microtransit services, a concept some residents called "unreliable" and "short-sighted." Other residents expressed concern over losing access to the $2 billion Silver Line DART railway. Some urged scheduling the vote for November, arguing it would allow more time for information and higher turnout. A third group favored the vote and alternative options, citing DART's high costs and poor user experience.

In 2023, Addison, with about 17,000 residents, contributed $16.7 million to DART and received $9.5 million in services, per an EY study. Council member Chris DeFrancisco, who voted against the May election, noted positive signs of reform, including Dallas considering conceding power and DART pausing new debt, arguing Addison has the "most to lose" by leaving.

Cities have until late February to cancel the vote.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation DARTAddisondebtTransportation & Aviation
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
See stories by Alexsis Jones
Related Content