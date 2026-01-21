Dallas pushes to keep majority vote on DART board amid withdrawal election discussion

Dallas leaders say they don't want to give up the city's voting power on Dallas Area Rapid Transit's board amid discussions over withdrawal elections by neighboring suburbs this spring.

The city's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted Tuesday to give the city manager's office authority to negotiate the number of Dallas representatives on the DART Board — but pushed to keep a majority or near majority of the seats.

During the meeting, assistant city manager Dev Rastogi shared the latest updates on the DART withdrawal elections called by five member cities, including discussions between Dallas city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and DART officials.

A proposal by the agency would expand the board from 15 directors to 20, with Dallas' representation shrinking from 8 to 5. That could potentially reduce the city's voting share from 53% to 40%, but not all committee members agreed.

"I think that since DART is really an important part of our Dallas economy, that we really have to have robust and extensive representation," said District 11 council member William Roth. "I'm not sure that 40 percent is enough, because I think we really are the dog, not the tail here."

District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn called it "poor governance" to potentially reduce the city's majority on the DART board.

"It is insane to think that a city that is providing half the funding, half the service area, and the majority of the ridership would give up that majority," Mendelsohn said. A 2023 study showed Dallas contributed nearly $408 million in sales tax revenue — the most of any of the 13 member cities. Dallas also has the most light rail and bus stations in the system.

Mendelsohn also questioned DART's current one-cent funding structure.

"The one cent sales tax established 40 years ago is too high, and that is exactly why zero new cities have joined in 40 years," Mendelsohn said.

Committee chair Paul Ridley proposed an alternative governance option that would maintain Dallas' voting power on the DART board at around 50%.

"That's something that we could provide to the city manager as at least a goal to attempt to achieve," Ridley said.

District 3 council member Zarin Gracey proposed a motion to give the city manager's office the authority to negotiate the proportion of Dallas representatives to the board, as well as move forward with proposed guidance on funding and service.

"Under the governance piece, a range of... a voted weight between 40 and 50%, given what was presented," Gracey said. "That gives them the room to negotiate somewhere in between."

The committee ultimately voted 4 to 3 to approve Gracey's motion.

Rastogi said the city manager's office will continue updating the transportation and infrastructure committee as talks over governance, funding and service continue at DART.