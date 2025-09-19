© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Flights at DFW, Love Field delayed due to telephone issue

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
Travelers wait for their flights by the gates Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

Flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are delayed because of a telephone issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a local telephone company has an equipment issue unrelated to the FAA's equipment. The agency says it's working with the company to identify the cause.

Departures to DFW Airport are delayed by more than an hour on average, according to the FAA's website, while departures to Dallas Love Field are delayed 28 minutes on average.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
