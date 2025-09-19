Flights at DFW, Love Field delayed due to telephone issue

Flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are delayed because of a telephone issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a local telephone company has an equipment issue unrelated to the FAA's equipment. The agency says it's working with the company to identify the cause.

Departures to DFW Airport are delayed by more than an hour on average, according to the FAA's website, while departures to Dallas Love Field are delayed 28 minutes on average.

This story is developing and will be updated.