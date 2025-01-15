Plane collapse in Addison under investigation by FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the runway collapse of a single-engine plane in Addison Tuesday.

A Piper PA-28 slid of the runway at Addison Airport at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday when it lost power during takeoff, David Jones, Addison Fire Chief, said in a statement.

The FAA said the issue involved the plane’s landing gear.

The pilot was the only person on board and there were no injuries.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .