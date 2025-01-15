© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plane collapse in Addison under investigation by FAA

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:24 AM CST
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the runway collapse of a single-engine plane in Addison Tuesday.

A Piper PA-28 slid of the runway at Addison Airport at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday when it lost power during takeoff, David Jones, Addison Fire Chief, said in a statement.

The FAA said the issue involved the plane’s landing gear.

The pilot was the only person on board and there were no injuries.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!
Tags
Transportation Transportation & AviationFAANorth Texas Addison
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
See stories by Megan Cardona