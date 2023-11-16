North Texas travelers can expect a record-breaking holiday season with longer lines and wait times

North Texas airport officials say the next few weeks of travel could be record-breaking, with Dallas Fort Worth International anticipating the busiest season in its 50-year history.

On its website, the airport — which is already the world's second busiest — announced it's expecting 2.9 million travelers arriving or departing between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28. An additional 4.5 million are expected to travel between Dec. 14 and Jan. 2.

“DFW Airport is eager and ready to greet our Thanksgiving and winter holiday customers,” said Ken Buchanan, the airport's executive vice president of customer experience and revenue management. "As we demonstrated over the summer — which was the busiest on record — we have an efficient and helpful staff that will focus on providing an exceptional experience for our guests."

Altogether, the airport expects an estimated 7.4 million travelers for this year's holiday season — an estimated 6% increase from last year.

The busiest days for the Thanksgiving travel period are projected to be Sunday, Nov. 26, with more than 249,000 customers, and Sunday, Nov. 19, with more than 241,000 customers expected.

In December, the airport says the busiest times are projected to be Friday, Dec. 22, with more than 245,000 customers, Friday, Dec. 15, with more than 243,000, and Thursday, Dec. 21, with more than 241,000 customers expected.

Buchanan said that the passengers can prepare for long lines and wait times by visiting the airport's website or downloading the DFW mobile app.

The mobile app shows flight status, TSA wait times and parking occupancy status.

Sharon McCloskey, DFW's vice president of customer experience, told KERA News that passengers arriving locally should know about their parking options ahead of time and plan accordingly for departures.

"My top tip would be get here early. So get here three hours early if you're flying internationally, two hours early if you're flying domestically," McCloskey said. "If you cut it close, that's going to be the time where they have a long line and we and we don't want to see that happen."

McCloskey said information kiosks located throughout the travel hub's five terminals are available to help passengers navigate the airport.

Travelers should also be aware of ongoing construction at Terminals C and D.

Dallas Love Field Airport is also expecting record-breaking numbers this holiday season.

The city-run airport, which is the busiest medium-sized travel hub in the nation, is expecting half-a-million passengers between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28 — a 15-20% increase from last year's holiday season.

"Expecting heightened congestion and limited parking availability, the airport strongly advises travelers to check parking capacities online before arriving, consider alternative transportation options and plan for extended wait times," airport officials said in a written statement.

Love Field provided these additional travel tips:



Plan Ahead: Check your flight status using the Flight Tracker and plan your arrival time accordingly.

Consider Alternatives: Explore alternative parking options and transportation methods.

Arrive Early: Allow extra time for check-in, security screening, and boarding.

Stay Informed: Stay updated on airport conditions and follow Dallas Love Field’s official communication channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@DallasLoveField).

