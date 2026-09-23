Camp Mystic under investigation for manslaughter, other criminal charges

Camp Mystic, the girls' summer camp where 28 people died in July 2025 during flooding in the Hill Country, is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, who may be pursuing criminal charges against the camp.

Fourteen search warrant affidavits were filed and executed against the family and staff members that run the camp last week. KUT News obtained one of the affidavits, which was filed against Tweety Eastland. Eastland's husband, Dick, was one of the 28 people that died last year.

According to the affidavit, the Rangers have probable cause to believe the camp's leaders committed criminal offenses, including: manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, injury to a child, abandoning or endangering a child and deadly conduct.

"These offenses were committed against child campers—including both deceased victims and surviving campers of the flood event," Brant Johnston, an investigator with the Texas Rangers, wrote in the document.

The affidavits sought to allow the Rangers to investigate electronic data from Tweety and other members of the Eastland family, as well as members of the camp's staff. It was approved by a Kerr County state district judge Thursday.

The Rangers first began investigating Camp Mystic in March after it was revealed that hundreds of complaints were made against the camp.

More than a dozen families are also suing the camp and its leaders for negligent behavior leading up to and during the Fourth of July flood.

This is a developing story.

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