How to help Texas Hill Country flood victims

This is a developing story.

Communities across San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country are responding after heavy rains caused dangerous flooding, evacuations and damage across the region.

Here are some places and organizations providing support to people affected by the July 2026 Hill Country flooding:

Emergency shelters offering immediate help

Calvary Temple Church — An emergency shelter in Kerrville for people displaced by flooding.

— An emergency shelter in Kerrville for people displaced by flooding. City West Church — A shelter offering support for displaced residents in the Ingram area.

Center Point ISD Gymnasium — A shelter location for residents needing a safe place to stay in Center Point.

— A shelter location for residents needing a safe place to stay in Center Point. Uvalde County Fairplex — A shelter offering support in Uvalde County, including pet accommodations.

— A shelter offering support in Uvalde County, The American Red Cross — The Red Cross is providing shelter, emergency assistance and recovery support. Residents needing help can call 1-800-733-2767.



The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department also shared this list of schools serving as shelters on social media.

Dalton Elementary, 600 N. Fourth St.;

Flores Elementary Campus, 901 N. Getty St.;

Southwest Texas College, 2401 Garner Field Road.

Food, water and supplies

Salvation Army Social Service Center — The Salvation Army is supporting disaster response with food, emergency services and shelter assistance across the region.

— The Salvation Army is supporting disaster response with food, emergency services and shelter assistance across the region. The Texas Hill Country Flood Relief –This is a resource hub that lists current locations for free meals, clean water, medical help, transportation assistance and other survivor services.

–This is a resource hub that lists current locations for free meals, clean water, medical help, transportation assistance and other survivor services. Donations to Mercy Chefs, which provides hot meals for affected communities, support families, emergency crews and volunteers.

Catholic Charities — This organization will deliver supplies and essential items to first responders and victims of the floods.

Financial assistance and recovery funds

Support in San Antonio

American Red Cross — The American Red Cross is available locally for disaster assistance and volunteer support.

— The American Red Cross is available locally for disaster assistance and volunteer support. The Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command — The Salvation Army is operating disaster services and supporting feeding and emergency response efforts.

— The Salvation Army is operating disaster services and supporting feeding and emergency response efforts. San Antonio Animal Care Services — For those seeking support for animals displaced by weather-related emergencies.

— For those seeking support for animals displaced by weather-related emergencies. San Antonio Food Bank — The SAFB accepts support and coordinating food assistance efforts for communities in need.

— The SAFB accepts support and coordinating food assistance efforts for communities in need. For people needing immediate emergency help, officials advise calling 911.



Items most needed for various drop-off locations

Many relief drives in affected areas are/will be requesting essential items such as:

bottled water and nonperishable food

diapers, wipes and hygiene items

cleaning supplies

new socks and underwear

blankets and basic household supplies

TPR will continue to develop this resource list.

If you know of other resources offering shelter or support, email us your ideas and information at letters@tpr.org



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