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How to help Texas Hill Country flood victims

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:39 AM CDT
Flooding blocks off G Street along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas.
Joel Angel Juarez
/
AP
Flooding blocks off G Street along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas.

This is a developing story.

Communities across San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country are responding after heavy rains caused dangerous flooding, evacuations and damage across the region.

Here are some places and organizations providing support to people affected by the July 2026 Hill Country flooding:

Emergency shelters offering immediate help

  • Calvary Temple Church — An emergency shelter in Kerrville for people displaced by flooding.
  • City West Church — A shelter offering support for displaced residents in the Ingram area.
  • Center Point ISD Gymnasium — A shelter location for residents needing a safe place to stay in Center Point.
  • Uvalde County Fairplex — A shelter offering support in Uvalde County, including pet accommodations.
  • The American Red Cross — The Red Cross is providing shelter, emergency assistance and recovery support. Residents needing help can call 1-800-733-2767.

The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department also shared this list of schools serving as shelters on social media.

  • Dalton Elementary, 600 N. Fourth St.;
  • Flores Elementary Campus, 901 N. Getty St.;
  • Southwest Texas College, 2401 Garner Field Road.

Food, water and supplies

  • Salvation Army Social Service Center — The Salvation Army is supporting disaster response with food, emergency services and shelter assistance across the region.
  • The Texas Hill Country Flood Relief–This is a resource hub that lists current locations for free meals, clean water, medical help, transportation assistance and other survivor services.
  • Donations to Mercy Chefs, which provides hot meals for affected communities, support families, emergency crews and volunteers. 
  • Catholic Charities — This organization will deliver supplies and essential items to first responders and victims of the floods.

Financial assistance and recovery funds

Support in San Antonio

Items most needed for various drop-off locations

Many relief drives in affected areas are/will be requesting essential items such as:

  • bottled water and nonperishable food
  • diapers, wipes and hygiene items
  • cleaning supplies
  • new socks and underwear
  • blankets and basic household supplies

TPR will continue to develop this resource list.

If you know of other resources offering shelter or support, email us your ideas and information at letters@tpr.org

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio
Tags
Texas News severe weatherfloodingCentral Texas FloodingHill Country
TPR Staff
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