Heavy rain keeps Texas Hill Country under flood warnings as creeks and rivers rise

The Texas Hill Country remained under flash flood warnings Wednesday as another round of heavy rain caused nearby creeks to surge near Comfort, while forecasters warned flooding could continue across parts of Central and South Texas through Thursday.

Outside Comfort, an unincorporated community just a few miles east of the Kerr-Kendall county line, Lower Cypress Creek rose more than three feet overnight. The creek reached a "major flooding" level by Wednesday morning according to RiverHub, a new public dashboard launched after last year's deadly floods in the Hill Country. The dashboard combines real-time river, rainfall and weather data from a network of newly installed gauges across the watershed.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Lower Cypress Creek had slightly receded but still remained more than eight feet high.

In a social media post, the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department said crews have been monitoring creek levels and flood sensors, while checking low-water crossings and closing numerous roads because of high water.

“Our members will remain on duty overnight and continue monitoring conditions as additional rainfall moves through the area,” the department said on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether flood sirens had been activated Wednesday. According to Stuart Gross, code enforcement officer for the city of Ingram in Kerr County, no sirens had been used as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Newsroom also reached out to Tara Bushnoe, executive director of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, and Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Shorey Harmon to determine whether sirens had been activated elsewhere in the county. Neither immediately responded.

Several flash flood warnings remained in effect Wednesday afternoon for parts of Kerr, Gillespie and Kendall counties as additional storms moved through the region. The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the Guadalupe River at Hunt in Kerr County as river levels continued to rise.

The Texas Hill Country has been nicknamed “Flash Flood Alley” by meteorologists and is considered one of the nation’s most dangerous regions for flooding.

Other parts of Texas are being affected as well. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday morning in northwest San Antonio. Officials reported scattered damage but no immediate injuries.

The San Antonio area remains under a flood watch through Thursday evening. Forecasters warn that rivers — including the San Antonio, Medina, Nueces and Frio — could continue rising as runoff moves downstream.

Farther southwest, Uvalde County saw some of the state's most severe flooding after parts of the region received more than a foot of rain. Water rescues were carried out, neighborhoods were evacuated and emergency shelters opened as floodwaters rose.

Forecasters expect additional rounds of rain through Thursday before the heaviest rainfall shifts west toward New Mexico.