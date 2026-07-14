Flash flood warnings issued across Texas Hill Country as heavy rain moves through region

Several areas throughout the Texas Hill Country are under flash flood warnings as heavy rain raises the threat of life-threatening flooding across the region.

The National Weather Service issued the flood warnings Tuesday as rounds of heavy rain moved across South and Central Texas. Flash flood warnings are issued when dangerous flooding is either very likely or already occurring.

“When we issue a flash flood warning, that means that conditions are imminent for flash flooding,” said Jason Runyen, warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS Austin/San Antonio office.

In social media posts Tuesday morning, the Kerrville Police Department shared photos of cars stuck in high water, tow trucks pulling out stranded vehicles and downed trees blocking roadways.

“We can’t stress this enough: do not drive around barricades, and do not drive into high water on the roadway even if no barricades are present,” the department said in one post. “Low riding vehicles will flood out.”

For now, the flood threat includes areas along the Guadalupe River in the Hill Country, where catastrophic flooding just over a year ago killed more than 130 of people and devastated communities along the river. The July 4, 2025, flood caused the river to rise rapidly, damaging homes, businesses and summer camps through the region.

Parts of nearby Bexar and Comal counties were also under flash flood warnings Tuesday morning as heavy rain moved through the San Antonio area. The NWS warnings come as Kerrville, much of the Interstate 35 corridor, the southern Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains remain under a broader flood watch through Thursday evening.

The Austin area also remains under a flood watch through Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Sunday “to help local officials respond to potential severe weather and flash flooding across the state.”

“Texas will support our communities as these threats develop,” Abbott said.

Forecasters expect two to six inches of rain across the watch area through Thursday. Isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches are also possible in parts of the Rio Grande Plains, southern Edwards Plateau and western Hill Country.