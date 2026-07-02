Kerrville turns to faith, music and community this Fourth of July

This Fourth of July in Kerrville will be unlike any other.

One year ago Saturday, catastrophic flooding claimed 139 lives across the Texas Hill Country. One person remains missing.

The City of Kerrville is hosting a two-day Fourth of July celebration beginning Friday. Parks Department spokesperson Rosa Ledesma said the first day will focus on faith and fellowship.

"The first one will happen on July 3, and that is in partnership with Kerr Together and a few local churches for a faith and fellowship event, and that event will take place beginning at six," Ledesma said. "They're going to have emotional support animals on site, live music by a local church, so Christian artists."

Jack Morgan / TPR / TPR One year apart: The view from behind Kerrville's library overlooking Louise Hays Park during the July 2025 flood (left) and in July 2026 (right).

Saturday features a full day of events, including a 4 p.m. performance by the Symphony of the Hills at the Cailloux Theatre. The concert will feature traditional classics and patriotic music.

Music Director Gene Dowdy said the orchestra is looking forward to the performance.

"We'll have some patriotic music, and very uplifting, and the incredible Symphony of the Hills Professional Orchestra is sounding fantastic," Dowdy said.

/ The Cailloux Theatre in Kerrville.

Ledesma said the music, food and family activities will continue throughout Saturday.

"There'll be live music activities for kids, local booths, food vendors, things like that, and then the evening will be capped off with a fireworks display, and then a drone show, which is the first time we've ever had a drone show in Kerrville," she said.

All events except the Symphony performance will take place in Louise Hays Park.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio