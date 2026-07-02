Tips for how to keep your dogs safe in the summer heat

We are hitting peak summer season in Texas with temperatures regularly hitting the triple digits, and it’s easy to forget how vulnerable we — and our four-legged friends — are to the extreme heat.

KERA photojournalist Yfat Yossifor spoke to her vet, Dr. Matt Murphy, and shared some of his guidance on how to take care of your fur babies during the summer.

1. Test asphalt or concrete before walks

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Veterinarian Matt Murphy holds a pair of dog shoes that could help with walking dogs on concrete in the summer heat at CityVet Uptown in Dallas.

Dr. Murphy recommends utilizing the seven second rule: place the back of your hand on the pavement and count to seven. If you can't hold it there for seven seconds, it's too hot for your dog's paw pads. This time of year, it's typically best to walk your dog early in the morning, or after the sun starts to set.

2. Monitor for signs of overheating

There are several ways to tell if your dog is starting to overheat, according to Dr. Murphy. The signs include excessive panting, gums changing color (white or dark red is common), sluggish movements and trying to stay lower to the ground. You may also notice their tongues changing shape to look more like a ladle — that's because their tongues expand to get more cool air into their lungs.

Dogs with smushed faces, like pugs or French bull dogs, are also more susceptible to overheating. Dr. Murphy says if you notice any of the above symptoms, you should get your dog out of the heat as soon as possible.

3. Start with lukewarm, not cold water

When trying to cool your pup down, use lukewarm water first. Dr. Murphy says throwing cold water on your dog to cool them down actually decreases blood flow to their extremities and raises their core temperature, worsening the problem.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A brachycephalic breed dog has a smooshed nose and is more susceptible to overheating in the Texas summers.

4. Not all bodies of water are safe

Dr. Murphy has a golden rule when it comes to determining whether a pond or creek is safe for your dog to swim in:

"If you don't think it's safe for you to swim in, your dog doesn't swim in it," he said.

There's some risk associated with letting your dog swim in any body of water. They could ingest chlorine in a pool, and lakes or other still water may contain harmful bacteria that can cause leptospirosis. The summer heat promotes the growth of that bacteria, which could cause liver and kidney failure and sometimes death.

"With that being said, don't let your dog drink from pond water if at all possible," Dr. Murphy said, adding that they should also be vaccinated against lepto.

5. If they are swimming, put on a life jacket

Not all dogs are strong swimmers and some of them aren't meant to. In fact, Dr. Murphy says some canines are denser and will sink.

"Anytime you have a dog that's near water, if at all possible, a life jacket is definitely [recommended]," he said.

6. Never, ever leave your dog in the car

Dr. Murphy says the best practice is to never leave your dog in a hot car, but especially if the temperatures outside surpass 70 degrees.

"They will overheat very rapidly there," he said. "Studies have shown that sometimes as little as minutes in the car will be enough to kill your dog."