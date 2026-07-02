Fourth of July fireworks in North Texas: What’s legal? What’s safe?

Fireworks are banned in cities of Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Arlington — so how are you supposed to get your fix on America's 250th birthday?

Revelers may only launch and purchase most fireworks in unincorporated parts of their respective county, at least 5,000 feet from city limits.

Breaking that rule could result in a fine that's up to $2,000. Cities are encouraging residents to report illegal firework use — which is usually rampant.

"If residents see illegal activity or someone with fireworks, call 3-1-1," Susy Solis, a Dallas fire department spokesperson told KERA. "This will keep 911 clear for actual emergencies. Arson investigators will be paired with police officers on July 4th and they will be monitoring for illegal fireworks."

Fort Worth and Arlington are activating firework reporting websites to keep 9-1-1 lines free for emergencies.

"Every year, people across the country experience unnecessary death, injury and/or property damage because of fireworks," the city said in a press release.

How do you safely light fireworks?

Curtis Johnson, an emergency medicine specialist at Medical City North Hills, told KERA’s NTX Now he sees a lot of traumatic injuries on the Fourth of July — including those that are life-altering.

"The small little firework is enough to rip tissue, break bones," Johnson said, adding that larger fireworks are far worse. "They will take hands, fingers off. And when you've got your hand closed, it's all being dispersed into your hand. There's no way for that blast to escape."

Fireworks manufacturer Black Cat recommends lighting fireworks with long matches or “punks” so the person lighting the fuse can stay about a foot away. Johnson also suggested having water on hand to put out fires.

"I'll see people get burned to legs, to hands from trying to put out the fires that were caused when they set fireworks off in areas with dry grass," Johnson said.

Johnson warned not to use ice if you do get burned, as it can cause the wound to blister.

"Wash it — don't scrub it — and then wrap it with a dry dressing and then seek medical care so that we can assess it, try to salvage as much tissue as possible,” he said.

Firework-related injuries are more common as the night goes on — after people have had a few alcoholic drinks.

Where can I watch fireworks in North Texas?

North Texas cities are encouraging residents to attend public firework events to safely enjoy the holiday. KERA has compiled a list of the best shows here.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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