Our picks for the best firework displays in North Texas

The United States is about to celebrate its 250th birthday, and to help commemorate the day, revelers throughout the DFW area are looking for the biggest and best fireworks displays.

Since July 4th falls on a Saturday this year, it can be a little tricky knowing all the details of where and when it all is. Case in point: Because of the FIFA Fan Fest at Fair Park, the annual Fair Park Fourth has been cancelled. The big show within the city of Dallas is happening at Klyde Warren Park this year.

Here’s your guide to more than a dozen other fireworks displays across North Texas. Be sure to check event websites for possible schedule changes and other updates.

JUNE 27

ALLEN USA

Join the city of Allen for a community celebration that includes a skydiving show and live music from two tribute bands. The Beach Boys experience, Endless Summer, opens the event, and the Top 40 group, Music City Queens, headlines.

June 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Celebration Park, Allen. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free.

ENNIS FREEDOM FEST

Head to Ennis' Bluebonnet Market with your bike, scooter, or wagon and join the Red, White and Bike Parade through downtown and historic tree-lined neighborhoods. Awards will be given for Best Under 6, Best Family and Most Patriotic. Later, enjoy a festival at Veterans Memorial Park for live music, free kids' activities, food and a fireworks show.

June 27 in Ennis. The parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown. The festival begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The fireworks show begins at dusk. Free.

JULY 3

Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks from Addison’s Kaboom Town can be seen from all over the city.

ADDISON KABOOM TOWN

Ranked No. 5 on USA Today’s list of 10 best places to see fireworks, this festival features live music, the warbirds airshow, a variety of foods and beverages and, of course, a huge fireworks show. Check the website for a list of watch parties and hotel packages that include Kaboom Town tickets.

July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park. Fireworks show is at 9:30. Tickets are $11.50 general admission and $6.50 for kids 9 and under.

FARMERS BRANCH INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

This festival features roaming characters, fun activities for the kids, food and beer, live music by party band Empire 6 and a low-level fireworks show to cap off the evening.

July 3 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Farmers Branch Historical Park. Free for Farmers Branch residents, $7 for others.

GARLAND'S RED, WHITE AND YOU

Enjoy performances by country duo Tigirlily Gold, the American Bombshells and the 36th Infantry Division Band. The event also includes carnival rides, a foam-and-bubble party, a pie-eating contest and a free screening of the musical Hamilton at the Plaza Theatre. The celebration culminates with a 20-minute fireworks display set to a live performance by the Garland Symphony Orchestra.

July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Downtown Garland Square. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free.

GRANDSCAPE RED, WHITE AND BOOM!

Head to the lawn at Grandscape for a concert featuring country artist Josh Weathers, fresh off his Neon Never Fades tour. After the show, settle in for a fireworks show.

July 3 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Grandscape. Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. Free.

IRVING'S SPARKS & STRIPES FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Grab your lawn chairs and settle in for an evening of live music from Coffey Anderson and the All Funk Radio Show. Later, enjoy a patriotic flyover and a synchronized drone show featuring hundreds of drones, followed by a fireworks display over Lake Carolyn.

July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Levy Event Plaza in Irving. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free.

SOUTH LAKE'S STARS AND STRIPES

Enjoy live music and performances on two stages, treats from a variety of food trucks, and games and activities like pickleball and inflatables for the whole family. At the end of the evening, grab your blankets and lawn chairs and find the perfect spot to watch the fireworks.

July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Southlake Town Square. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Free

WAXAHACHIE - CRAPE MYRTLE FESTIVAL

Waxahachie's annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off with a concert featuring ZZ Top tribute band, ZZ Tex. After the show, enjoy the fireworks display. Tune your radio to KBEC 1390/99.1 during the show for a simulcast of patriotic music choreographed to the fireworks. The celebration continues on July 4 with a hometown parade.

The Crape Myrtle Festival is July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Waxahachie Sports Complex. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. The 4th of July parade is on July 4 at 10 a.m. at Getzendaner Park. Free.

JULY 4

Courtesy Tarrant Regional Water District Fireworks will light up the sky around Panther Pavilion during Fort Worth’s Fourth.

BURLESON - RED, WHITE AND BTX

The Burleson Lions Club kicks off Independence Day celebrations with a community parade. The celebration continues later in the evening with food trucks, a free concert by country music performer Spencer Crandall, followed by a fireworks show.

July 4 in Burleson. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. at Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza in Old Town. The festival starts at 5 p.m. at Chisenhall Sports Complex. Fireworks start at 9:20 p.m. Free.

DALLAS - INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

The downtown deck park hosts Dallas' Independence Day party. The park opens at 7 a.m. for early birds that want to snag a spot on the lawn. Evening activities include balloon and tattoo artists, a patriotic fountain show, lawn games and a performance from the Emerald City Band. The evening concludes with a fireworks show that lights up the Dallas skyline.

July 4 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, Dallas. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. Free

DENTON INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Start the day by celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S.A. at Denton's Yankee Doodle Parade. Win prizes in categories like Most Patriotic Baby, Most Patriotic Bicycle and Most Patriotic Pet. Later, head to the North Texas Fairgrounds for music from Raised Right Men, followed by a fireworks show.

The Yankee Doodle Parade steps off on July 4 at 9 a.m. at the Denton Square. The festival is from 6 to 11 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at North Texas Fairgrounds. Free to attend, parking is $10.

FRISCO FREEDOM FEST

City of Frisco’s Independence Day celebration kicks off with a classic car show, followed by a minor league baseball game where the Frisco RoughRiders take on the Midland RockHounds. A fireworks extravaganza happens immediately following the game.

July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at RoughRider Field in Frisco. Tickets $13-$49. Fireworks launch at 10 p.m.

THE COLONY - LIBERTY BY THE LAKE

Celebrations in The Colony kick off with a community parade. Festivities continue into the evening with a Lucha Libre Show, a watermelon-eating contest and a performance by Elevation by Emerald City. A fireworks show closes out the evening.

July 4 in The Colony. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Peters Colony Elementary School. The festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at The Athletic Club in The Colony. Free

DESOTO - JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

The city teams with neighboring Lancaster to present a family-friendly evening in the park. There’ll be music, food and activities for the kids. Fireworks conclude the show.

July 4 from 4 to 10 p.m., at Grimes Park, DeSoto. Free.

FORT WORTH’S FOURTH

Fort Worth’s Texas-size fireworks celebration returns to Panther Island Pavilion. Enjoy an evening of festival food, kids activities and live music from The Dick Beldings and Chattahoochee. You can also bring your own tube and float in the roped area until 8 p.m. The evening is topped off with the fireworks show along the banks of the Trinity River.

July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

GRANBURY'S HOMETOWN FOURTH OF JULY

Granbury's Fourth of July festivities kick off with a parade featuring floats, marching bands and community organizations. After the parade, head to Granbury’s historic downtown, where you can shop artisan vendors and enjoy live music. A fireworks show over Lake Granbury ends the evening.

July 4 in downtown Granbury. The parade steps off July 4 at 9 a.m. at Granbury High School, and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. Free.

MCKINNEY'S RED, WHITE AND BOOM

McKinney's official Independence Day celebration features live music from the 80s Mix Tape Band, food trucks and a drone and fireworks show.

July 4, 6-10 p.m. at Towne Lake Park in McKinney. Free

PLANO'S ALL-AMERICAN 4TH

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with an evening of games, food and fireworks. Tune your radio to 97.5 KLAKE during the show for a live simulcast.

July 4, 6-10 p.m. at Collin College Spring Creek Campus in Plano. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free.

JULY 5

LIGHT UP ARLINGTON

Enjoy fireworks, a drone show and patriotic activities at the nearby Arlington Museum of Art and National Medal of Honor Museum. The fireworks show is set to music on 95.9 FM The Ranch.

July 5 in Arlington Entertainment District. Drone and fireworks show begin at 9:30 p.m. Free.

