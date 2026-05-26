From soccer opera to British pubs, here are thrilling ways to celebrate World Cup

Eyes across Tarrant County will be glued to television screens when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in a few weeks.

Most fans will watch the games from their homes or workplaces, but you don’t have to celebrate every goal alone. There will be several immersive watch party experiences across the Fort Worth area for those hoping to hype up with a crowd.

Plus, if you’re interested in exploring the artful side of soccer, some local museums and performance arts groups offer unique perspectives on the globally adored sport.

Here’s where to find creative World Cup outings in Tarrant County:

Discover creative interpretations of soccer

Georges Bizet’s “Carmen”

Opera Arlington reimagines the classic opera for dedicated soccer fans. The drama’s setting is changed to 1920s Spain after the Spanish national soccer team took home silver at the Olympics. Performances at 7 p.m. June 6-7. Tickets range $15 to $30.

Trinity United Methodist Church of Arlington, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

“More Than a Match”

The immersive fan experience spotlights World Cup memorabilia, legendary players’ jerseys, scarves, maps and contemporary art across four exhibits. Through Aug. 2. Tickets range $10 to $25.

Arlington Museum of Art, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington

“Montana Xibalba: Translation #2”

Take a close look at a 1963 painting by artist Jess Collins that re-creates a soccer game from a yearbook photograph he found in a second-hand shop. Artwork is free to view in the museum’s lobby. On display through the duration of the World Cup.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

“Summer of Soccer”

Discover nearly 30 extra-large soccer balls painted by local artists around downtown Fort Worth. The balls will be installed at Sundance Square Plaza starting May 23 until June 7. The artworks will then be scattered throughout the 37-block downtown district to score points with passersby during the matches.

Sundance Square Plaza, 420 Main St., Fort Worth

Sport team scarves at varied viewing experiences

Arlington Backyards

La Fiesta de Fútbol blends soccer with live Latin musicians, including Los Cuates de Sinaloa, DJ Nano and Supermerk2. Performances are scheduled following the matches on June 11, 13, 18, 22, 23 and 27.

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Crescent Hotel’s Fanzone - ’26

Sip on your favorite cocktail while viewing matches in a sophisticated atmosphere in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The party won’t be a traditional sports bar experience, but rather an invitation to settle into a space that’s something between a living room and a stadium, according to the hotel’s website.

3300 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

Sundance Square

Bring your own seat to watch all 104 international soccer matches broadcast outdoors on giant screens in downtown Fort Worth. Daily watch parties will feature food trucks, bars, DJs and family-friendly programming.

Sundance Square Plaza, 420 Main St., Fort Worth

Cheer on your favorite team at beloved sports bars

The Londoner

This British pub-style eatery is showing every FIFA match, including the Mexico vs. South Africa opener 2 p.m. June 11, according to The Londoner’s socials. The pub is a reliable spot for any UK-related soccer viewing, whether you’re all in for Arsenal or a Liverpool lover. The eatery will offer special menus June 17 and 19 in honor of England’s round against Croatia and the USA match against Australia. Their viewing schedule is available on their website.

An Arlington location is expected to open before the World Cup this summer.

5120 State Highway 121, Colleyville

Upper 90 on College

Soccer fans in the Fort can catch live broadcasts at this sports bar on West Magnolia Avenue. Britain’s Arsenal vs. West Ham was featured in a game earlier this month. British teams aren’t their exclusive focus, as they frequently showcased Bayern Munich matches last year.

961 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

Malone’s Pub

This Irish pub near Sundance Square is a low-key establishment that describes itself as “Downtown Fort Worth’s longest-running Irish pub and neighborhood dive bar.” The pub has a World Cup viewing schedule along with pool, darts, pinball and a jukebox.

1303 Calhoun St., Fort Worth

Are we missing a World Cup celebration?

If you have a Tarrant County event not listed here, email reporter David Moreno at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org with more information.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

Erin Ratigan is a freelance journalist and writer specializing in narrative news features. You can find her on X @erinratigan.

The Fort Worth Report’s arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and the Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust. At the Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

