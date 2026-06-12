Are you ready for some fútbol? Our picks for the best FIFA watch parties in North Texas

The World Cup is coming to North Texas! If you weren’t lucky enough to score a ticket, don’t despair, there are still plenty of places where you can join in on the excitement of FIFA. But North Texas is a big place, how do you decide? We’ve teamed up with our media partners at the Fort Worth Report with a list of our favorites.

BEST VIEWING

Here’s where you can find the big screens, stadium seats and places with optimized viewing experiences.

DALLAS COUNTY

HERO

Hero is a modern sports bar and restaurant with a 70s retro vibe that sits adjacent to the American Airlines Center and the statue of Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki, making it a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts. It's Texas-sized, too-24,000 square feet, to be exact- featuring six full-service bars, a 24-foot HD screen and over 50 TVs so you won't miss any of the action.

THE OWNERS BOX

This premier sports bar is located in downtown Dallas, inside the Omni Hotel. Soccer fans can enjoy a 16-foot screen, over 70 TVs, patio dining and oversized seating areas. If the rowdy crowd noise bothers you, consider the private tables with sound-isolating technology, allowing you to enjoy the game without interruption.

COSM

You have your choice of "grand" experiences at the Cosm Grandscape. First, there's THE DOME, an 87-foot LED dome that surrounds you, making you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action, pitch side. If you prefer your watch party with a little less immersion, head over to THE HALL. Instead of multiple screens, this sports bar features a 150-foot continuous LED display that broadcasts multiple games, angles, and events at the same time. Lastly, if you need to take a break from the action, there's THE DECK, a rooftop terrace with fire pits and 360-degree views. Cosm is expected to be a popular place during FIFA, so it's highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance if you want a guaranteed seat.

HAPPIEST HOUR

Catch all of the FIFA matches at this Harwood District bar, which features over 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space (including a rooftop deck). Celebrate the kickoff of the World Cup on June 11 when Mexico takes on South Africa. Festivities include a mariachi band and match ticket giveaways from Espolòn Tequila.

Side Quest: Don’t miss the Around the World Soccer Bar Crawl on June 13. Participants can travel to 7 different bars in the Harwood District -- each representing a different county—for live soccer broadcasts and food and drink specials. Participating bars include: Happiest Hour – USA; Mercat Bistro – France; Poco Fiasco – Switzerland; Harwood Arms - England; Saint Ann – Japan; Te Deseo – Argentina; Tequila Social – Mexico.

TARRANT COUNTY

ARLINGTON BACKYARD AT TEXAS LIVE

La Fiesta de Fútbol blends soccer with live Latin music from Los Cuates de Sinaloa, DJ Nano and Supermerk2.

FANZONE '26 AT THE CRESCENT HOTEL

Sip on your favorite cocktail while viewing matches in a sophisticated atmosphere in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The party won’t be a traditional sports bar experience, but rather an invitation to settle into a space that’s something between a living room and a stadium, according to the hotel’s website.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press Mexico supporter Silvana Jim, of Dallas, reacts during a watch party for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

SOCCER BARS

Pubs and bars that, well before the World Cup Action, have been mainstays for soccer fans.

DALLAS COUNTY

THE LONDONER PUB DALLAS

Known as DFW's "Home of Soccer," The Londoner hopes to be a major hub for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Expect an enthusiastic atmosphere, especially for England matches. Multiple HD screens throughout the restaurant and patio. Enjoy traditional British cuisine and beer from England.

BLACKFRIAR PUB

Cheer for your favorite team at this Irish-American sports pub located in a converted two-story historic frame house on McKinney Avenue in Uptown Dallas. The interior is decorated with antique woodwork, which includes carved prayer panels, ceilings, and a gothic back bar which originally came from a castle in England owned by Peter Townshend of The Who. Every match will be broadcast live, so get ready for watch parties that include non-shop chants, cold pints and a neighborhood vibe. Bring Fido and let him run around and make friends in the dog-friendly front yard.

HARWOOD ARMS

The vibe inside Harwood Arms is inspired by the pubs around the British Isles. Expect cozy seating, a wood-paneled interior and a wide selection of whiskeys and classic pub fare like fish and chips and Shepherd's pie. You can catch all 104 matches here, but this is the place to be when England goes up against Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Also, don't miss the Around the World Soccer Bar Crawl on June 13 when Harwood Arms represents England.

CHRISTIE’S SPORTS BAR

Founded in 1991, Christie's is often referred to as the "Cheers of Dallas" because of its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. It features three separate bars, two patios, a rooftop bar overlooking Greenville and over 65 HD TVs to catch all 104 matches of the World Cup. Stop by on June 11 for Mexico vs South Africa and on June 12 for USA vs Paraguay, when the bar will be celebrating with drink and food specials and giveaways.

FRANKIE’S DOWNTOWN

Located in the heart of downtown Dallas, Frankie's is a multi-year winner of "Best Sports Bar in Dallas" by the Dallas Observer. Soccer fans can sample a variety of Texas craft beers on tap, scratch-made food, and catch all the matches on more than 40 HD TVs. Head downstairs to the Underground, the bar's prohibition-style speakeasy, for lounge seating, billiards, darts, and, of course, more FIFA watching.

TARRANT COUNTY

THE LONDONER PUB COLLEYVILLE

This British pub-style eatery is showing every FIFA match, including the Mexico vs. South Africa opener at 2 p.m. on June 11, according to The Londoner’s socials. The pub is a reliable spot for any UK-related soccer viewing, whether you’re all in for Arsenal or a Liverpool lover. The eatery will offer special menus on June 17 and 19 in honor of England’s round against Croatia and the USA match against Australia. Their viewing schedule is available on their website. An Arlington location is expected to open before the World Cup this summer.

UPPER 90 ON COLLEGE

Soccer fans in the Fort can catch live broadcasts at this sports bar on West Magnolia Avenue. Britain’s Arsenal vs. West Ham was featured in a game earlier this month. British teams aren’t their exclusive focus, as they frequently showcased Bayern Munich matches last year.

MALONE'S PUB

This Irish pub near Sundance Square is a low-key establishment that describes itself as “Downtown Fort Worth’s longest-running Irish pub and neighborhood dive bar.” The pub has a World Cup viewing schedule along with pool, darts, pinball and a jukebox.

Klyde Warren Park Catch free watch parties at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

OUTDOOR VIEWING

Put on your sunscreen. Here’s where you can find the big screens and even bigger crowds cheering on their favorite teams

DALLAS COUNTY

FIFA FAN FEST/DALLAS

International and local fans alike should head to Fair Park, the official public viewing and entertainment destination for FIFA World Cup tournaments. The home of Big Tex is being transformed into a walkable village that features daily concerts, cultural performances and international food. Fans can gather to watch the matches and cheer on their favorite teams at The Pavilion, a stadium-like venue that features around 7,000 covered seats plus a grass hillside. Families and kids can also enjoy a Mini Pitch and Skills Zone where they can take part in a friendly pickup game or do some kid-friendly drills. Head to the website to get your free general admission ticket.

FC DALLAS SOCCER CELEBRATION/FRISCO

The City of Frisco hosts this 34-day event in Simpson Plaza that promises to be soccer fan central. Visitors to the festival can catch live broadcasts of 97 World Cup matches on giant viewing screens with multiple seating areas. The experience also includes watch-party pods, interactive activations and live music on a central stage.

Side Quest: While you're there, be sure to stop by the National Soccer Hall of Fame, located near Simpson Plaza. The nearly 20,000-square-foot facility houses over 400 pieces of soccer memorabilia, including game-worn jerseys, significant awards, and all four FIFA Women's World Cup trophies won by the U.S. Women’s National Team.

KLYDE WARREN PARK

Grab a blanket and head to this Dallas deck park where you can catch live broadcasts of all of the matches. While you're there, enjoy public art installations, food trucks, live music and appearances by local soccer organizations.

HALPERIN PARK

Dallas' newest deck park will also host outdoor watch parties. Fans can watch the live broadcasts under the bandshell or from the Great Lawn on the Park’s bespoke 300-square-foot LED wall, as well as several other large-scale LED screens throughout the park. Each watch party features local DJs and other special FIFA-themed programming including story time, craft zone and face painting. While you're here, take a photo with the giant adidas Trionda ball.

KICK IT IN ADDISON

Grab the kids and a blanket and head to Circle Park in Addison, June 11-14, for an outdoor soccer watch party and festival. Besides live match screenings on a giant 26’x15’ video screen, the free mini-fest also includes bounce houses, lawn games, a pick-up soccer game area, DJs and live entertainment. Be sure to stop by on Friday, June 12, for the U.S. vs Paraguay match and a celebration of America's 250th birthday. Meet Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam and Captain America as they stroll through the park.

TARRANT COUNTY



SUNDANCE SQUARE

Bring your own seat to watch all 104 international soccer matches broadcast outdoors on giant screens in downtown Fort Worth. Daily watch parties feature food trucks, bars, DJs and family-friendly programming.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press Mexico supporter Celso Almaguer reacts while finding out Mexico's Group A will include the winner of the European Playoff D winner during a watch party for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

WATCH PARTIES

Interesting, offbeat, out of the ordinary experiences where you can encounter the unexpected.

DALLAS COUNTY

CROSSBAR

This indoor soccer facility in Richardson also doubles as a sports bar where you can watch the World Cup. Not only will they broadcast all the live matches on their large screens, but they will also host weekly themed watch parties focused on USA and Mexico games. Reserve a table for a guaranteed seat or come early with your own chair or blanket and grab a spot in the field area, which is free. Fútbol fans should check out these drink specials: June 11-27, Sip around the world with curated cocktails from various countries and June 12-19, wear a vintage jersey and get $1 off all drinks; and Happy Hour 12-5 p.m. $1 off on all weekday games.

BACKYARD DALLAS

Head to this dog-friendly bar in Deep Ellum for a gameday experience that's a mix of playground and a high-energy sports bar. It features over 40 TVs and three large LED screens, so you won't miss any of the action. If you need to take a break from soccer-watching, you can try a game of ping pong, Jenga, corn hole or shuffleboard in the "yard."Best of all, the covered climate-controlled space means you can enjoy patio life without sweating in the Texas heat. Don't miss FC Fridays, where you can compete in an E‑Sports Soccer Tournament and win prizes, including a $50 bar credit. There's also a Friday Happy Hour with drinks starting at $5.

TOCA SOCIAL

The Colony’s interactive soccer experience hosts watching parties with a spin. Reserve a game room where you can watch a match and then play a game of immersive soccer on your own private pitch. The arcade-style experience lets you kick balls at a screen and rack up points by hitting moving targets, destroying digital zombies or splitting atoms. You can also reserve a table in the bar or individual seats in the stadium to catch all the matches in the tournament.

MEXICAN BAR COMPANY

The Plano restaurant describes itself as an energetic sports bar with the flavor of an award-winning Mexican restaurant. Soccer fans can catch all the World Cup matches live from 21 screens, but the watch party you don't want to miss here is the opening contest between Mexico and South Africa on June 11. Bring your crew and celebrate with specials on drinks and food and a festive atmosphere.

CANDLEROOM

This upscale lounge in Dallas’ Henderson Avenue Entertainment District is acting as the official World Cup nightlife headquarters by hosting pre-parties and post-parties for Dallas matches. Festivities kick off with a World Cup Welcome Party on June 12. DJs will be spinning a curated mix of Afrobeats, Latin hits, hip-hop, and global anthems designed to keep the dance floor moving.

Heads up! Candleroom is a fancy place. Elevated, stylish attire is strongly encouraged. No shorts, flip-flops or baseball hats.

