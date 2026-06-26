Missing giraffe Gracie found safe near Leakey after nearly two weeks on the loose

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After nearly two weeks on the loose, Gracie the giraffe has been found safe.

Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson announced on Facebook that Gracie was found early Friday morning about four miles south of Cedar Hollow Ranch near Regan Wells.

According to Johnson, ranch owner Vick Jones located the giraffe during an aerial search with the assistance of Jeff Hill of Concho Aviation. Jones then contacted his veterinarian and began assembling a team to safely capture Gracie and bring her home.

Gracie's disappearance took on a life of its own as local organizations, businesses and residents shared photos and messages of support on social media, often placing the missing giraffe alongside familiar landmarks across the region.

Gracie is estimated to be around 3 years old and stands nearly 11 feet tall. She went missing on June 12.

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