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Texas Supreme Court rules woman's suit over gender transition can move forward

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:11 AM CDT
Soren Aldaco, center left, listens as her attorney John Ramer argues before Texas Supreme Court justices Wednesday, Feb. 11. Aldaco's case centers on whether the statute of limitations for health care liability claims bars her lawsuit against a therapist who recommended she receive an allegedly botched double mastectomy as part of her gender transition.
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Supreme Court of Texas on YouTube
Soren Aldaco, center left, listens as her attorney John Ramer argues before Texas Supreme Court justices Wednesday, Feb. 11. Aldaco's case centers on whether the statute of limitations for health care liability claims bars her lawsuit against a therapist who recommended she receive an allegedly botched double mastectomy as part of her gender transition.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday it’s not too late for a woman to sue a therapist who recommended she get a double mastectomy as part of her gender transition.

Former Fort Worth resident Soren Aldaco alleged various counselors and doctors, including therapist Barbara Wood, recklessly pressured her into medical gender transition, which resulted in complications from a surgery to remove both her breasts.

Lower courts ruled Aldaco’s lawsuit was filed five months too late under the Texas Medical Liability Act, but high court justices ruled the pre-suit notice Aldaco sent to Wood and other providers was a timely initiation of legal proceedings.

KERA News has reached out to Aldaco and Wood for comment and will update this story with any response.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Tags
Government Texas Supreme CourtHealth & WellnessTrans Rightstransgender policyhealth careLGBTQIALawsuitsLaw
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
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