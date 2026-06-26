Texas Supreme Court rules woman's suit over gender transition can move forward

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday it’s not too late for a woman to sue a therapist who recommended she get a double mastectomy as part of her gender transition.

Former Fort Worth resident Soren Aldaco alleged various counselors and doctors, including therapist Barbara Wood, recklessly pressured her into medical gender transition, which resulted in complications from a surgery to remove both her breasts.

Lower courts ruled Aldaco’s lawsuit was filed five months too late under the Texas Medical Liability Act, but high court justices ruled the pre-suit notice Aldaco sent to Wood and other providers was a timely initiation of legal proceedings.

KERA News has reached out to Aldaco and Wood for comment and will update this story with any response.

This story is developing and will be updated.