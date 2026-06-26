Despite elimination, Jordan celebrates first World Cup appearance with Downtown Arlington festival

Jordan’s World Cup dreams come to an end this weekend after the team failed to advance to the next round.

But while the country may be out, it’s supporters aren’t down.

Jordan brought its culture to North Texas Thursday afternoon, kicking off a three-day festival in Downtown Arlington to celebrate the nation’s first-ever FIFA Men’s World Cup appearance.

Hosted by the Jordan Tourism Board, the Visit Jordan Experience at Levitt Pavilion is an event showcasing Jordanian culture, music and cuisine ahead of the country’s final match against Argentina Saturday night.

Emad Hejazeen, the Jordan minister of tourism and antiquities and chairman of the Jordan Tourism Board, traveled from the country’s capital city of Amman for the event. He said the festival serves to both celebrate the achievement of the national team and showcase the “colors of Jordan society” to the world.

He said the weekend also represents hope for Jordanians.

"Hope means positive energy, hope means peace for the future, especially for the Middle East,” he said. “Hope means better understanding among peoples and cultures as well, and this comes through football and through tourism as well”

Emily DeMotte / KERA Jordanian fans pose at the Visit Jordan Experience at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Arlington on June 25, 2026.

While not directly involved in the wars in Gaza and Iran, Jordan has paid the price of its geographic location in the Middle East, facing economic and political impacts.

Hejazeen said he hopes the festival will encourage North Texans to visit Jordan by demonstrating its assets. The event comes after Royal Jordanian Airlines began service for the first direct flight between Amman and Dallas last month — only the fifth city with a direct flight to Jordan.

After facing losses in their first two matches against Austria and Algeria, Saturday’s match will be Jordan’s last in the tournament as they failed to qualify for the Round of 32. But as one of four nations to make their World Cup debuts this summer, just qualifying marks a historic moment for Jordan and its fans.

Rashad Farhan, an Arlington resident who is Palestinian but grew up in Jordan, attended the event Thursday with his wife and son. He said he’s excited to see Jordan on the world stage because the team has never played at this high a level.

"It's insane,” he said. “It doesn't matter that they're already lost. But it is just good for the nation. It's good for our country.”

Emily DeMotte / KERA A booth at the Visit Jordan Experience in downtown Arlington on June 25, 2026 displaying Jordanian mosaic art, an ancient handcraft that originated in the city of Madaba.

The event lineup includes match screenings, musical and cultural performances with Jordanian armed forces, traditional Jordanian food trucks, a street bazaar and children’s activities.

Hussein Alazaat, a Jordanian designer and calligraphy artist, said he travelled from Amaan for the event to represent the country’s design, art and culture as a vendor. Alazaat designed the numbers and typography for the national team’s official jersey, which he said were inspired by the Nabateans, an ancient civilization in Jordan.

He said seeing his design on the world stage is “like a heart attack.”

"It's a great honor and it's also a huge responsibility because I have to carry my vision and also the ambition of our people,” he said.

The event will culminate Saturday evening with a live screening of the 9 p.m. match. Admission and parking is free, but guests must register with the venue in advance. The festival will open an hour before the first match each day, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Got a tip? Email Emily DeMotte at edemotte@kera.org.