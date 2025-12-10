Rod Paige, former U.S. education secretary and Houston ISD superintendent, dies at 92

Rod Paige, a former Houston ISD superintendent and U.S. Secretary of Education, died Tuesday morning at the age of 92.

Paige was the first Black secretary of education as well as the first school superintendent to serve in the role. He was appointed at the start of George W. Bush's first administration in 2001.

He was born on June 17, 1933, in segregated Monticello, Mississippi. Paige earned his bachelor's degree from Jackson State University and his master's and doctorate from Indiana University.

Paige served as the dean of the College of Education at Texas Southern University in Houston until 1994. He was sworn in as a trustee and officer of the HISD Board of Education in 1990, eventually becoming the superintendent of HISD, one of the largest school districts in the country.

In 2001, Bush appointed Paige to serve as the seventh secretary of education.

In a statement, Paige's family said he died with his wife, Stephanie, at his side. He worked on the passage and implementation of the landmark No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, an education reform policy that developed education standards for public schools to benefit all students.

Since leaving the federal government, Paige returned to Jackson State University as interim president from 2016 to 2017. He served as an honorary board member of the Greater Houston Partnership until his death.

The family said details of a memorial service will be shared in the coming days.

In a statement, Bush said, "Laura and I are saddened by the passing of former Secretary of Education Rod Paige. Rod was a leader and a friend. Unsatisfied with the status quo, he challenged what we called ‘the soft bigotry of low expectations.’ Rod worked hard to make sure that where a child was born didn't determine whether they could succeed in school and beyond. He devoted his life to America's young people and made a difference. His wife Stephanie was a strong partner in that mission, and Laura and I send her and the Paige family our heartfelt sympathies.”

In a statement, HISD said, “His legacy of leadership, commitment to education, and belief in the potential of every child continues to inspire educators and leaders across generations. Houston ISD is honored to uphold his legacy through Roderick R. Paige Elementary School, which stands as a lasting tribute to his dedication to students, schools, and public education.”

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Rod Paige. He was a Houston hero, respected educator and a dear friend ... God does not allow us to choose when we lose loved ones and friends, but he does allow us to honor their legacy and celebrate their lives."

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis also shared a statement, calling Paige a "devoted public servant," saying that he was "one of many whose lives were shaped by his generosity and vision."

Greater Houston Partnership said in a statement, “We are deeply grateful for Dr. Paige's leadership, his partnership with the business community, and the legacy he leaves in Houston and beyond. We will share information about services or memorials as it becomes available. In the meantime, please join us in keeping his wife Stephanie Nellons-Paige and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”

