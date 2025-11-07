Ken Paxton to speak at Turning Point USA event at UNT on Monday

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be a featured speaker at a Turning Point USA event on the University of North Texas campus on Monday.

Paxton said his appearance is in support of conservative students on campus who, he says, have been censored.

“The Left, which includes many radical professors and university administrators, has tried to silence and even punish young conservatives for speaking out for their beliefs,” Paxton said in a press release Thursday. “I am honored to join the UNT Turning Point chapter to continue to show these conservatives that they are not alone and that they are on the right side of history in this fight for truth and freedom.”

Paxton’s appearance at UNT follows visits to other campus chapters of Turning Point USA in Houston, Lubbock and Austin. He will speak at the UNT event at 7 p.m. Monday at the Lyceum at the UNT Union. Conservative influencer Sara Gonzales, the host of Sara Gonzales Unfiltered on Blaze TV, will also appear.

A member of UNT TPUSA went viral after she posted a video of a confrontation with another student the day TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Kirk, a conservative influencer and activist, was fatally shot during one of his high-profile college campus appearances in Utah. Kirk’s bread and butter was visiting college campuses and challenging students with liberal political views, or with positions that differed from his own.

The UNT student, Mary-Catherine Hallmark, posted a video to TikTok of her challenging a student who was allegedly wishing death on Kirk, who visited UNT in 2024.

Hallmark later alleged that the professor of the class had watched some of the argument and appeared to direct comments to her when suggesting the students leave class to resolve their conflict. She also said she has asked the university to remove her absence from the class.

The campus organization hadn’t responded to multiple messages from the Denton Record-Chronicle by Thursday evening.

Paxton launched an investigation into UNT’s response to the confrontation. He pressed UNT to investigate and discipline students who celebrated Kirk’s murder.

