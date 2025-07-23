Special committee of Texas lawmakers meets to tackle flood relief, disaster preparedness

It's been less than three weeks since Texas' devastating July 4 floods which led to more than 130 deaths. In the aftermath of the disaster, Gov. Greg Abbott said he'd put flood-related items at the top of the Texas Legislature's packed special session agenda.

The Texas House and Senate quickly established special committees to focus on relief efforts and determine what preparations the state must make to be better prepared for future natural disasters.

Now, these panels of state lawmakers will meet for the first time. Legislators on the Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding are expected to convene Wednesday morning to hear testimony from emergency management officials, weather forecasters, the Texas Water Development Board and other experts.

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, is carrying a bill this special session focused on how to get a flood early warning system in place across Texas. He told The Texas Newsroom that he's spoken with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and believes they're on the same page as Gov. Greg Abbot — especially when it comes to taking the burden off funding such a system off local entities.

"Let's just get money, get a solution, get it to them," Bettencourt said in a Tuesday interview.

Bettencourt, who added he doesn't yet know all the solutions available, said he believes simply adding sirens along the state's rivers won't be enough.

"You got to look at gauges. You have to look at cell communications," Bettencourt said. "If you're down in a river valley, you may not be able to get the alerts."

Bettencourt said one of the special committees' first steps will be to find the best strategies to pursue and determine how to implement them all across the state. He used the Lower Colorado River Authority as an example.

"They've got gauges everywhere," said Bettencourt. "We've got places where the river authorities have done good work. We just need to say 'Okay, this is best practice and replicate them.'"



