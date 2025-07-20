Number of missing from July 4 floods drops to 3, Kerr County officials say

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The number of missing victims of the massive floods through Kerr County has precipitously diminished.

The Kerr County Flood Disaster Joint Information Center confirmed in a statement on Saturday that three individuals remain unaccounted for after the deadly floods of July 4.

At various points in recent days, reports estimated that there were 160 missing. Later reports said over 100 were missing.

This drop to three missing people, was explained in a statement by Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice.

"We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community," said Rice. "Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three."

In the early hours of July 4, significant rain fell in a short amount of time in Kerr County, causing the Guadalupe River to swell and flood out of its banks. Because of the Independence Day holiday, summer homes and camps in the area—including summer camps housing hundreds of children—were full to capacity with unregistered guests.

"Many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list," officials said in the release.

First responders undertook water rescues in the flooded areas. Officials provided updates on the numbers of dead and missing over the next few days—including children and counselors from Camp Mystic.

Recovery operations throughout the Guadalupe River watershed continued with help from local, state, national and even international search teams working assiduously to reunite the missing with their families.

Last week, heavy rain paused searches for the missing. As the searches have resumed, the numbers of the missing have fluctuated, including one initial variation from 160 to 100—a difference that officials attributed to the relentless efforts of search teams, investigators and officials.

"This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time," said Rice.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly also recognized the work of first responders thanking police, fire and emergency management agencies for their "dedication, professionalism, and compassion," that their laborious efforts have brought to many in the area.

In the statement Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. said the search efforts will continue.

In total, 107 people died in Kerr County. Reports from Governor Abbott's office indicate that a total of 135 have been killed throughout the flood disasters in Texas.

