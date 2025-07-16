Cheech & Chong smoke shop lands in Denton, developed and led by a UNT grad

Denton has a new smoke shop. Its name may sound familiar.

Cheech & Chong’s Apothicaria, exclusively franchised by Dreamz Capital Investments, has several locations in North Texas — and the idea was developed by Denton County native and University of North Texas alumnus Andrew Brandt, who’s now a business partner of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.

Now open in the former Boca 31 spot on Bell Avenue, Cheech & Chong’s Apothicaria is a homecoming for Brandt. Dreamz was founded by Brandt and father and son John and Cody Fisher.

Brandt completed his degree in business entrepreneurship in 2006 at UNT, where he said he got “a great degree.”

“[I] grew a career and then eventually landed a relationship with Cheech and Chong and developed [this] concept,” Brandt said. “Now, I get to bring it back to Denton.”

Brandt and the Fishers started a brand called CBD Pros USA in 2018, then while setting up dispensaries in New Mexico, they met Cheech & Chong’s team. There were already Cheech & Chong branded cannabis products at the time, but the three men proposed the idea of a Cheech & Chong branded retail store.

Comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong were prominent in the 1970s and 1980s for their stand-up comedy and films. Their image is closely tied with counterculture movements at the time, especially the use of marijuana.

Their line of cannabis products started in 2020.

With the connection to Cheech and Chong themselves, Brandt said he’s hoping to have the pair make a stop in Denton this fall.

There are additional Apothecaria shops open in The Colony, Frisco, Plano, Arlington and Mansfield. The new Denton store, at 207 S. Bell Ave., is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plus, there are plans to extend throughout Texas and to other states.

“We’re just getting started,” he said.

Brandt said that along with Cheech & Chong’s products, the store carries about 20 other brands. All of the stores prioritize educating customers about cannabis, he said.

“When you come into our stores, we do not focus on selling,” he said. “We focus on education.”

Brandt said that some deals for potential new locations have been on hold since February due to concerns about Texas’ Senate Bill 3. The bill sought a total ban on consumable hemp-based products that contain THC, the main intoxicating chemical in marijuana.

The bill was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, but revisions are currently being considered in a special legislative session that starts July 21.

Brandt said a ban on THC would only encourage people to get cannabis products through other means.

“There are just as many active cannabis users in states where it’s not legal versus states where it is legal,” Brandt said. “If [Texas bans THC products], people are still going to get them. They’re going to call their friend, versus getting it from an actual licensed place.”