Catholic Charities Fort Worth ends federally funded role leading Texas refugee resettlement

Catholic Charities Fort Worth will no longer lead refugee resettlement for the state of Texas, President and CEO Michael Iglio announced in a statement June 2.

The Fort Worth nonprofit has operated the Texas Office for Refugees, the statewide agency designated by the federal government to lead refugee resettlement since 2021. Texas withdrew from the nation’s refugee resettlement program in 2016, effectively leaving nonprofits to administer federal refugee funds.

Starting Oct. 1, 2025, the charity will “conclude its federally funded role as the Replacement Designee for the State of Texas under the Texas Office for Refugees,” Iglio said.

Over 5,000 refugees made Texas their home in 2023, leading the nation in refugee resettlement, according to a November 2024 report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth was one of several aid groups suing the federal government earlier in 2025 after the Trump administration announced and then reversed a federal funding pause in January.

The organization filed a March 3 suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing the government of unlawfully freezing grants allocated to the refugee resettlement program. Catholic Charities Fort Worth said many other organizations received their allocated funds when the order was reversed, while its payment requests went unanswered.

U.S. attorneys later acknowledged that of the 50 jurisdictions where the federal government funds refugee services, only the grant in Texas — administered by Catholic Charities Fort Worth — remained paused through March.

In a court filing, the government said it flagged Catholic Charities for a “program integrity review” and paused its funding to explore whether the organization “billed for activities that were outside the scope” of its grants and whether the grants were structured to pay for activities that exceeded the requirements of the Refugee Act of 1980.

Catholic Charities has been at the forefront of political tensions over faith-based groups that work with refugees or migrants. Conservative activists have said the organization incentivizes illegal immigration “while sometimes accusing faith groups of breaking the law or working with drug cartels,” according to a 2024 Religion News Service report.

Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French has been among the most vocal critics of Catholic Charities Fort Worth, releasing multiple statements accusing the organization of being a “willing accomplice” in increasing the number of immigrants in the U.S. without legal status.

“Once again we have discovered more evidence that Catholic Charities of Fort Worth is a willing accomplice in the corrupt federal government plan to import millions of illegal aliens from all around the world into America. This won’t stop until we shut off the money.” -Bo French — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) January 7, 2025

In a Q&A document released by Catholic Charities Fort Worth and the Texas Office for Refugees in 2024, the organization said it “does not support, promote or facilitate illegal border crossings” and only assists eligible clients who have been legally admitted into the U.S.

After weeks of legal back and forth over paused funding, Catholic Charities Fort Worth received its $47 million in funds on March 17, according to court documents.

The deposited funds came days after the charity warned it could have laid off 169 employees, according to a notification the charity submitted to the Texas Workforce Commission. Other affiliates of Catholic Charities in Dallas, Houston and Galveston also announced a series of layoffs since the January executive order pausing refugee resettlement funding.

Looking ahead, the transition will allow the nonprofit to “refocus its leadership and resources” locally within the Diocese of Fort Worth and its “longstanding Refugee Services department,” Iglio said.

“(Catholic Charities Fort Worth) is proud of the (Texas Office for Refugees) team’s impact in supporting resettlement partners across the state and remains deeply committed to serving legally admitted refugees and other eligible individuals,” Iglio said. “Their work has transformed lives and strengthened communities.”

