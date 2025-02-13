Dozens of Dallas refugee resettlement workers laid off after cuts to federal funding

Catholic Charities of Dallas has laid off 63 employees after the Trump administration cut federal funding for refugee resettlement programs.

The layoffs were reported to the Texas Workforce Commission this week.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) “until such a time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States.”

Among other services, Catholic Charities offer refugee resettlement programs that for decades have helped people who are fleeing war, conflict and persecution and seeking safety in another country, according to their website.

In the Houston area, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston laid off 120 employees – about a quarter of its staff – because of USRAP’s suspension.

Refugee resettlement programs do everything from providing housing and healthcare to getting children enrolled in schools and picking up new arrivals from the airport. According to advocates, the services are short term to get people acclimated to their new environment.

