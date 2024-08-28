Dallas’ BeKinder Coffee welcomes refugees with employment, education and community

A nonprofit coffee shop with a mission to employ refugees and asylum seekers has opened its first brick and mortar store in Dallas.

Zara Amaechi / KERA BeKinder Coffee on Greenville Avenue in North Dallas.

BeKinder Coffee was founded by Jane Huong Gow, a refugee herself, who said she wants to pay forward the opportunities and support that she received when after arriving in the U.S.

At just 13, Gow was forced to leave her home in Vietnam after the 1975 fall of Saigon. Upon arriving in the U.S., she said her family had trouble adjusting due to tensions surrounding the Vietnam War. Despite these difficulties, Gow had the opportunity to attend college and worked in IT for over 30 years.

While she was happy with her life in the U.S., she said she wanted to do more. Five years ago, she felt called to use her experience to make a difference for others facing the same struggles she had.

“I've been here long enough, and I have a voice,” said Gow. “And my voice is to create something that can make a difference.”

Zara Amaechi / KERA Jane Huong Gow, center cuts a ribbon at the grand opening of BeKinder Coffee's first brick-and-mortar store.

Gow founded BeKinder Coffee in 2020 from her home, where she made vegan granola bars and other snacks. Eventually, the company expanded: Gow’s products found their way into select Central Markets in North Texas and the Denton Farmer’s Market.

Now that the store is finally open, Gow said her dream – to a certain standard of kindness that welcomes refugees into a safe community – is at the forefront.

“It will make them feel that they are being seen and heard and that their voice is been heard through someone that wants to make a difference for them,” she said.

To Gow, BeKinder Coffee isn’t only about employment – it’s about guiding a sense of belonging and equipping refugees with the tools they need to thrive. The nonprofit offers education opportunities to help each employee with the acclimation and acculturation process. Through this program, BeKinder helps them learn English by incorporating their personal interests into the lesson plan to help them feel more comfortable adapting to their new surroundings.

Zara Amaechi / KERA Bekinder offers an educational program and scholarships for workers to help them acclimate to life in the U.S.

BeKinder plans to make this an ongoing exercise in support.

“It's not going to be something where we only work with you for a little bit,” said Deborah Fessenden, the nonprofit’s education director. “It's like we're building relationships with refugees to stay connected and to build our own community.”

Scholarships are also offered to eligible employees who need financial aid to attend college.

Using compassion and hard work as their main tools, BeKinder Coffee aims to create a welcoming and safe community for all those who need a leg-up upon their arrival in Texas.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .