Texans lost over $1.35 billion to internet crimes in 2024, FBI says

Texans reportedly lost more than $1.35 billion to internet crimes in 2024 — a nearly 25% jump from the previous year, according to a new report from the FBI.

The FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Complaint Center report lists Texas as the second-highest in the nation for both the number of reports and total losses, with more than 62,000 complaints logged throughout the year. Internet crimes include a broad range of illegal activities carried out online, like phishing scams, investment fraud, identity theft, ransomware attacks and business email compromise schemes.

California led the pack last year with nearly 100,000 complaints and a total loss of more than $2.5 billion, according to the report.

“To a scammer, you’re not a person — you’re a paycheck. These criminals know how to exploit their victims using fear, urgency and even infatuation,” said Douglas Williams, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Houston. “But you have something stronger: awareness and intuition.”

Texans filed more than 11,000 crypto-related complaints, resulting in a loss of more than $738 million. The report also found that older people were among the hardest hit across the country last year. Texans aged 60 and up filed more than 9,470 complaints, reporting nearly $490 million in losses.

Overall, about 859,000 reports related to suspected internet crime were filed nationally, with reported losses exceeding $16 billion, according to the FBI report. However, the data was compiled using crimes that were reported directly to the FBI, meaning the total number of victims and losses are likely higher than the report suggests.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot more victims out there who don't report," said Christina Garza, a public affairs officer with FBI Houston. "The numbers you're seeing, as high as they are, are just a fraction of what we believe is really going on."

FBI officials recommend people report suspected internet crimes and scams directly to the agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Read the FBI’s full 2024 Internet Crime Complaint Center report below: