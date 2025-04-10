Update: 27 UNT international students see visas revoked, TWU reports four

Update

This article was updated with more information at 10 a.m. on April 10.

Twenty-seven University of North Texas students have reportedly had their visas revoked. Texas Woman's University has reported that four international students had their visas revoked.

The North Texas Daily reported that Faculty Senate Vice Chair William Joyner read from an email from UNT administrators at the Faculty Senate meeting Wednesday saying that the Department of Homeland Security revoked the student visas of international students. Earlier reports were that 16 students had their visas revoked. As of Wednesday evening, UNT officials reported more had been revoked.

"UNT is monitoring the immigration status of its international students," UNT Director of Media Relations Devynn Case said in an email. "As of today (April 9, 2025) 27 students have had their [Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SERVIS)] record terminated. Of those 27 students, eight are undergraduates and 19 are graduate students."

Thursday morning, a TWU spokesperson said the International Student Program office learned that four of its international students had their visas revoked. TWU officials said they are working to provide more details. In an enrollment report, the university's Office of Institutional Research & Data Management shows that 232 international students were enrolled at the university in 2024, down from almost 400 in 2020.

The U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security are authorized to revoke student visas, with the State Department responsible for the bulk of revocations.

At UNT, the International Student & Scholar Services helps international students manage their immigration regulation requirements. On its international affairs webpage, UNT reports that about 7,400 international students are studying on the Denton campus from more than 110 countries.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that as of 2023, UNT was among the top 500 universities in the country in terms of the number of students with an F-1 visa, which is one of the most numerous student visas.

The report said UNT was ranked eighth, with 13,082 international students holding an F-1 visa. That number may represent campuses across the UNT System.

The F-1 visa program requires students to be enrolled full time, be authorized to work, maintain good academic standing and have sufficient finances to avoid needing U.S. government assistance. The 2024 report has not been released.

The announcement of the revocation of student visas also came at the University of Texas at Dallas, Texas A&M University and other campuses across the country.

The UNT Global Engagement Dashboard shows that as of 2024, most international students on campus were from India and and other parts of Asia. The number of international students appears to be down in 2025.

The dashboard showed that more than 8,354 international students enrolled from nearly 120 countries as of spring 2024. Of those students, 1,038 were undergraduates, 6,499 were pursuing master’s degrees, 739 were enrolled in doctoral programs, and the remaining 78 were in other programs.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

