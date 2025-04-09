19 international UT Dallas students have visas revoked

Nineteen international students at the University of Texas at Dallas have had their visas revoked, the school said Wednesday.

The university did not identify the students or the reason their immigration status was terminated. In a statement a UTD administrator called the situation “fluid.”

“We are communicating with affected students about the changes in their status as soon as possible,” the administrator wrote.

They’re among the hundreds of students nationwide who’ve had their visas revoked by the federal government as part of a crackdown on student activism following last year’s campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Last month Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an estimated 300 students have had their visas revoked so far.

“We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,” he said in a news conference.

At least 20 UTD demonstrators were arrested last year after troopers took down a pro-Palestinian encampment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.