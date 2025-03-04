© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Severe weather blows into North Texas

KERA | By Domini Davis,
Sam Baker
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:34 AM CST
Updated March 4, 2025 at 11:36 AM CST
Screenshot
/
National Weather Service Fort Worth

North Texans woke up to storm sirens and thunder Tuesday morning as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

More than 300,000 people were without power as winds up to 70 mph swept through through the region, causing damage in some areas: at an apartment complex on Marsh Road in Dallas, six buildings had chimneys either partially or completely blown over, and had a portion of its roof blown off, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The storm also caused havoc during rush hour early Tuesday, with more than 90 traffic signals on flash and 78 traffic signals went down completely in Dallas causing delays during the morning commute.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas police responded to reports of downed wires and more than 50 crashes in the early morning hours, though the city said not all the crashes were weather related.

FlightAware reported some inbound flight delays at DFW Airport.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for all of North and Central Texas for Tuesday. That means sustained winds from 20-35 mph and possible gusts up to 50 mph. And if that's not enough, blowing dust is expected before 7 p.m.
Tags
Texas News severe weatherTornado
Domini Davis
See stories by Domini Davis
Sam Baker
Sam Baker is KERA's senior editor and local host for Morning Edition. The native of Beaumont, Texas, also edits and produces radio commentaries and Vital Signs, a series that's part of the station's Breakthroughs initiative. He also was the longtime host of KERA 13’s Emmy Award-winning public affairs program On the Record. He also won an Emmy in 2008 for KERA’s Sharing the Power: A Voter’s Voice Special, and has earned honors from the Associated Press and the Public Radio News Directors Inc.
See stories by Sam Baker
Related Content