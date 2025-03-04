Severe weather blows into North Texas

North Texans woke up to storm sirens and thunder Tuesday morning as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

More than 300,000 people were without power as winds up to 70 mph swept through through the region, causing damage in some areas: at an apartment complex on Marsh Road in Dallas, six buildings had chimneys either partially or completely blown over, and had a portion of its roof blown off, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Westbound PGBT near Marsh Lane - 18-wheeler overturned likely due to high winds. Expect some delays in this area. Thanks to Spencer Stark for the photo. pic.twitter.com/OpRAA2d4tC — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 4, 2025

The storm also caused havoc during rush hour early Tuesday, with more than 90 traffic signals on flash and 78 traffic signals went down completely in Dallas causing delays during the morning commute.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas police responded to reports of downed wires and more than 50 crashes in the early morning hours, though the city said not all the crashes were weather related.

FlightAware reported some inbound flight delays at DFW Airport.

Structural damage in McKinney at North Kentucky Street & McCauley Street. Photo courtesy Michael O'Keefe - First Response Photography pic.twitter.com/y7k8y2xCvD — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 4, 2025

The weather service issued a wind advisory for all of North and Central Texas for Tuesday. That means sustained winds from 20-35 mph and possible gusts up to 50 mph. And if that's not enough, blowing dust is expected before 7 p.m.