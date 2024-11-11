City of Alvord issues its fourth boil water notice of 2024

The City of Alvord, located about 50 minutes northwest of Fort Worth, remains under a boil water notice for the fourth time this year.

A map posted by the city showed the notice impacted the majority of the city, excluding some parts to the northeast of East Pine Street. Previous boil water notices impacted smaller portions of the city.

Residents were advised to boil and cool all water before drinking or purchase bottled water. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the city notify all public water system customers.

The notice impacted all Alvord ISD schools. In a Facebook post, school district officials asked parents and guardians to send students to school with bottled water.

City officials told the Dallas Morning News all the boil water notices were due to water main breaks, which can be caused by numerous factors including pipe age, temperature, and water pressure changes.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.