FC Dallas Foundation awards grants to four North Texas nonprofits

Four North Texas nonprofits have received grants from the FC Dallas Foundation to support their work in their communities.

The $5,000 Community Action Grants will go toward promoting education, health and wellness for underserved youth and communities.

Among the recipients is Pleasant Grove Soccer and Sports, which provides low-cost camps and clinics for kids in the southeast Dallas neighborhood.

“We’re always looking for funding, always looking to do a little bit more,” said Steve Davis, executive director of Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports.

Davis said the grant will help ensure that the nonprofit can still offer camps and pay for insurance without raising prices for families.

"The $30 dollars that we ask people to pay barely covers the field rental or the insurance,” Davis said. “So, when we get a big grant like that, it goes to covering those costs.”

The other recipients include:

Community Lifeline Center, which provides food, financial assistance and other resources to residents in McKinney and North Collin County

Fortress, an organization helping Fort Worth families in poverty move toward long-term stability

Texas Blind Soccer, a recreational soccer league for visually impaired adults

The next funding cycle for the grants will open in 2025.

Poojasai Kona is KERA’s UNT Scripps Howard news intern. Got a tip? Email her at pkona@kera.org.

