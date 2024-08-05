© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FC Dallas Foundation awards grants to four North Texas nonprofits

KERA | By Poojasai Kona
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Kids in blue soccer kits stand in a line on a green field practicing moves with a soccer ball.
Steve Davis
/
Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports
One of the recipients is Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports, which offers low-cost soccer camps and clinics.

Four North Texas nonprofits have received grants from the FC Dallas Foundation to support their work in their communities.

The $5,000 Community Action Grants will go toward promoting education, health and wellness for underserved youth and communities.

Among the recipients is Pleasant Grove Soccer and Sports, which provides low-cost camps and clinics for kids in the southeast Dallas neighborhood.

Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports, which provides low-cost camps and clinics for kids in the southeast Dallas neighborhood

“We’re always looking for funding, always looking to do a little bit more,” said Steve Davis, executive director of Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports.

Davis said the grant will help ensure that the nonprofit can still offer camps and pay for insurance without raising prices for families.

"The $30 dollars that we ask people to pay barely covers the field rental or the insurance,” Davis said. “So, when we get a big grant like that, it goes to covering those costs.”

The other recipients include:

  • Community Lifeline Center, which provides food, financial assistance and other resources to residents in McKinney and North Collin County 

  • Fortress, an organization helping Fort Worth families in poverty move toward long-term stability 

  • Texas Blind Soccer, a recreational soccer league for visually impaired adults 

The next funding cycle for the grants will open in 2025.

Poojasai Kona is KERA’s UNT Scripps Howard news intern. Got a tip? Email her at pkona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Texas News SoccerFC Dallas
Poojasai Kona
Poojasai Kona is a high school intern with the UNT Scripps Howard Fund Emerging Journalists Program.
See stories by Poojasai Kona
Related Content