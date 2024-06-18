Dallas could host team base camps for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dallas is the site of four potential Team Base Camp locations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

These will be where teams establish their “homes away from home” during the first three matches and group stage of the tournament.

The base camps are at Dallas Baptist University, FC Dallas Stadium, University of Dallas and Texas Christian University.

Each will be paired with a hotel: Westin Dallas Downtown, Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, Omni Las Colinas Hotel and Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel.

FIFA announced 24 potential Team Base Camps this week and said more will be added over the next year and a half. Cities can still express interest in serving as a base camp site.

Teams will select their hub after the final draw next year.

Dallas was named one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in February.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host nine World Cup matches, including five group–stage matches, two Round of 32s, one Round of 16, and a semi-final.

Poojasai Kona is KERA’s UNT Scripps Howard news intern. Got a tip? Email her at pkona@kera.org.

