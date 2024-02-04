© 2024 KERA News
AT&T Stadium falls short of scoring World Cup final

KERA | By Kailey Broussard,
Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report
Published February 4, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST
AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Sandra Sadek
/
Fort Worth Report
AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host nine games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will not field the FIFA World Cup 2026 final game, officials announced Feb. 4.

FIFA officials chose MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the home of the Cowboys. However, Arlington will host 9 matches, the most out of all the host cities. There are 108 games total.

The much-anticipated and frequently delayed announcement from FIFA, ended months of speculation by international media outlets that AT&T Stadium won the coveted final game.

Planners in host cities told The New York Times in September they were frustrated with the lack of communication and details from FIFA. With the final allocation announced, the clock is now ticking as officials begin planning.

Regional planning officials have told KERA and the Fort Worth Report they will use the 2024 MLB All-Star Game as a trial run for World Cup readiness.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or @ssadek19. 
