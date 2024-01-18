AT&T to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final? Planners say that’s news to them

British media reports claim Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will hold the 2026 FIFA World Cup final game, but officials said they haven’t received the memo — nor any time frame for the official announcement.

“FIFA hasn’t made a formal announcement,” said Gina Miller, vice president of media and communications with FC Dallas, which heads up planning in North Texas. “We have not been told when the match venue announcement can be expected.”

Susan Schrock, spokesperson for Arlington city government, said the city has not received an update, either.

North Texas is considered a top contender for the final, along with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

An announcement from FIFA regarding the location of the event’s final match was first expected in September 2023 before being pushed back to the end of the year.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told NorthJersey.com on Jan. 18 that he believes the announcement will come in a “matter of weeks.”

The wait for finalized game schedules, as well as the fate of the coveted final game, have left planners in host cities upset with FIFA, according to the New York Times. Officials told the Times anonymously that the delay has made planning for games and securing partnerships difficult.

Improvements in Arlington’s entertainment district as well as transportation modes around the region have already been identified in preparation for the event. This includes reallocating $17.5 million in local funds from the city of Arlington for upgrades around AT&T Stadium, as well as transit investments to move people to and from different venues.

Michael Morris, transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, told Arlington City Council in November that FIFA asked him to work with other host cities on their transportation plans. Morris assured the sports authority they would, but only if Arlington lands the final game.

AT&T Stadium is also a proposed venue for the 2027 Women’s World Cup as part of a joint U.S.-Mexico bid if selected by FIFA.

