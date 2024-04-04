Will clouds block the total solar eclipse in North Texas? What to know

The National Weather Service forecasts partial to mostly cloudy conditions in North Texas on Monday, the same day a total solar eclipse will be visible in the area.

As of Thursday, meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said it was too soon to tell how much the clouds will obstruct eclipse views.

"With better resolution models, we will be able to kind of interpret that from the models," she said. "Especially because the eclipse time is a very it's a particular time of the day."

In Dallas, the eclipse will start around 12:23 p.m. with totality starting around 1:40 p.m. for about four minutes. The eclipse ends just after 3 p.m.

Lower, more dense clouds are expected to stay across Central Texas, but there could still be hope for North Texans.

High clouds are expected to roll into the area Sunday night into Monday — Sanchez could say that with certainty.

What is less certain as of Thursday is how thick the clouds will be.

Thin, transparent clouds will allow the sun to break through, giving a minimally obstructed view of the eclipse, Sanchez said. But lower and thicker clouds could obstruct more of the view.

The clouds are part of a line of showers and thunderstorms expected to hit the area late afternoon Monday night into Tuesday. The storms are forecast to move out of the area by Thursday.

"We do have showers and thunderstorms and then the possibility of severe weather, too," Sanchez said. "But the good news, at least through the eclipse time, most of us here will stay dry."

Sanchez recommends wearing eclipse-safe glasses when viewing the eclipse on Monday.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

