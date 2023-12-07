Texas DPS investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing by troopers accused of mistreating migrants

The Department of Public Safety has cleared itself of any wrongdoing after allegations surfaced last year that troopers working on the border deprived migrants of water and medical assistance.

The investigation was launched after a medic and trooper assigned to Operation Lone Star, a state-led, multi-billion border security operation initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott, told superiors that agents assigned to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass allegedly ordered troopers to push a group of migrants — including children and nursing babies — back into the river.

A trooper and medic, Nicholas Wingate, emailed the account to a supervisor and said other troopers were told to deny migrants water, even during triple digit temperatures.

An internal investigation from the agency’s Office of Inspector General said the investigations found “no reasonable cause to believe that the South Texas leadership of the department institutionally engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violated law or department policy,” according to a two-page summary of the report obtained by The Texas Newsroom.

The investigation summary is scheduled to be discussed during a meeting Thursday morning of the Texas Public Safety Commission, the five-member body that oversees the Texas DPS. The five current members were all appointed by Gov. Abbott.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, cast doubt on the findings and said DPS leadership can’t be taken at their word after the agency’s botched response to the mass shooting in Uvalde in May 2022 that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“The cruelty of Operation Lone Star is well-documented. Individual DPS troopers risked their careers to blow the whistle about the abuses that are part of Operation Lone Star, and their accounts align with what asylum-seekers have also said,” Castro said in a statement. “We have to remember that senior leaders at Texas DPS lied about Uvalde. Operation Lone Star is a political stunt, and Texas DPS leaders have become little more than spokespeople for Governor Abbott. They've lost all credibility, and there's no reason to trust that they can honestly investigate themselves.”

