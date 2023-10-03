Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint a mile from the U.S. Capitol

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Congressman Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint Monday evening in Washington D.C. but the Laredo Democrat was unharmed in the incident, according to his Chief of Staff Jacob Hochberg.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement,” Hochberg said in a statement to TPR.

Cuellar's phone and iPad were also stolen, according to Hochberg.

“Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the congressman’s vehicle,” he said.

It’s not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.

Cuellar, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, is serving a 10th term representing an expansive district from San Antonio to Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley.

The carjacking took place in Washington D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood about a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

It was the second attack on a member of Congress in Washington D.C. this year.

Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building in February. Craig’s chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated. She suffered bruises but was not seriously injured.

Rep. Angie Craig told police she fought off an attacker using hot coffee

This is a developing story that will be updated.

