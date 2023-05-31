Abbott names former Texas secretary of state to temporarily lead the state’s attorney general’s office

Texas’ former Secretary of State will be at the helm of the state’s attorney general’s office following the temporary ouster last week of Republican Ken Paxton.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed John Scott to temporarily lead the office following Paxton’s impeachment Saturday by the Texas House of representatives.

In a statement Abbott praised Scott’s experience and noted he served as deputy attorney general for civil litigation when Abbott was attorney general prior to being elected governor.

“His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer,” Abbott said in a statement.

Scott is a Fort Worth native with more than three decades of legal practice under his belt, Abbott added. That includes litigating more than 100 lawsuits and arguing before the U.S. and state supreme courts and several federal appellate courts, Abbott added.

His appointment comes after Paxton, who was first elected in 2014, was temporarily removed from office after Texas House leadership presented to its members 20 articles of impeachment alleging Paxton abused his office and committed bribery, among other allegations. The Texas Senate will convene for a trial this summer that will decide whether to permanently remove Paxton.

Scott’s stint as Texas Secretary of State lasted about a year, beginning in October 2021 and ending with his resignation in December 2022. He was replaced in that capacity by Flower Mound Republican Jane Nelson.

Julián Aguilar


