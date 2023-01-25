Tornadoes reported, high water across Houston region as severe storms move through

There were reports of tornadoes in the Houston area on Tuesday as a line of severe weather moved through the region in the afternoon.

A tornado reportedly hit in the Deer Park and Pasadena area, according to officials. The City of Pasadena said on its Twitter account that areas of damage included: Beltway 8 at Genoa Red Bluff, Fairmont Parkway at Mickey Gilley Blvd. and Burke at Crenshaw.

Damage seen on @ReedTimmerAccu's live stream in Deer Park, Texas (just southeast of Houston). pic.twitter.com/NrctKSCuZg

— Steve Paluch (@BrewCityChaser) January 24, 2023

There was also reports of a tornado that struck in Pearland. Footage from storm chasers showed damage.

— Storm Chaser Houston (@PastorJaimeG) January 24, 2023

Tuesday’s storm also produced structural and street flooding. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted in the afternoon that his deputies were assisting stranded motorists at multiple locations in the north and northwest parts of the county, which includes Houston.

We staged our high water rescue vehicles in advance of severe weather. Our team is responding to a high number of stranded motorists: 11414 West Rd, 20235 Cypress Rosehill, 17299 Telge, 20311 Champions Forest, 20147 Beechview, 1799 Mossy Oaks, 399 Mistywood, 31988 US-290

1/2 pic.twitter.com/EYbt7KA9gu

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2023

There also were power outages across the region as storms moved from the west side of Greater Houston toward the east. More than 100,000 customers in the area had had their electricity service interrupted and restored by 3:30 p.m., according to CenterPoint Energy’s online outage tracker, while more than 102,000 residences remained without power as of 3:40 p.m.

More to come on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.