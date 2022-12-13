At least 5 tornadoes hit North Texas amid severe storms

At least five and as many as 12 tornadoes touched down across North Texas Tuesday, causing damage to several homes and businesses, according to the National Weather Service.

Passengers at local airports were forced to shelter in place and hundreds of flights were delayed as tornado watches and warnings were issued across the region.

In total, 104 flights were cancelled and another 978 delayed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Love Field cancelled 32 flights, and another 173 were delayed.

A tornado in Wise County left at least two people injured and caused significant property damage.

National Weather Service / Twitter The National Weather Service said as many as 12 tornadoes may have touched down in North Texas on Dec. 13, 2022.

Five people were also injured due to tornado damage in Grapevine.

No one was fatally injured, but officials confirmed Grapevine Middle School, Grapevine Mills Mall and other buildings throughout the city suffered damage and power outages.

Mustang Elite Car Wash, just off Highway 114, was one of several buildings in the city that suffered damage. One of the walls on an outdoor structure was completely torn off.

Grapevine officials said nearly 4,000 residents were still without power as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jace Zorba was working at a Grapevine Starbucks Tuesday when the power went out and the storm got worse.

“Chairs from our patio started flying out into the parking lot," Zorba said. "And then just out of nowhere, this roof — this piece of roof, we thought it was from our building, but it ended up being roof from a nearby apartment complex that just flew into our parking lot."

Forecasters expect the severe weather to clear out through East Texas by Tuesday evening.